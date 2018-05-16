Fox's Viennese Raspberry & Cream 120G
Product Description
- Viennese Biscuits Sandwiched with Raspberry Jam and a Vanilla Flavour Cream
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raspberry Jam (13%) (Sucrose Syrup, Raspberries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate; Acid: Citric Acid), Butter (Milk) (12%), Free Range Egg, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|Reference Intake
|% Reference Intake per biscuit
|Energy
|2161kJ
|350kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|517kcal
|84kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|28g
|4.5g
|70g
|6%
|of which saturates
|17g
|2.7g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|9.9g
|260g
|4%
|of which sugars
|34g
|5.6g
|90g
|6%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.8g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.11g
|6g
|2%
|Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
