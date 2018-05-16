By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox's Viennese Raspberry & Cream 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fox's Viennese Raspberry & Cream 120G
£ 1.79
£1.50/100g

New

Each biscuit contains
  • Energy350kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2161kJ

Product Description

  • Viennese Biscuits Sandwiched with Raspberry Jam and a Vanilla Flavour Cream
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raspberry Jam (13%) (Sucrose Syrup, Raspberries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate; Acid: Citric Acid), Butter (Milk) (12%), Free Range Egg, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuitReference Intake% Reference Intake per biscuit
Energy 2161kJ350kJ8400kJ
-517kcal84kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 28g4.5g70g6%
of which saturates 17g2.7g20g14%
Carbohydrate 61g9.9g260g4%
of which sugars 34g5.6g90g6%
Fibre 1.6g<0.5g
Protein 4.9g0.8g50g2%
Salt 0.67g0.11g6g2%
Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here