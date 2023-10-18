We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bic Matic Mechanical Pencils 5 Pack

Bic Matic Mechanical Pencils 5 Pack

£3.00

£0.60/each

Bic Matic Mechanical Pencils 5 PackLasts twice as long as traditional graphite pencils Easy to use & erase Comes with an extra 3x 0.7mm HB leads
The sturdy, lightweight, high-performance BIC Matic Fun mechanical pencil comes in a cheerful Pop Art version with vivid colours. This pouch of 5 contains mechanical pencils (1 green, 2 blue, 1 yellow and 1 pink bodies). It comes with 3 9 cm-long 0.7 mm HB leads that offer a smooth and dark writing. Easily erase the graphite lead with the white eraser built into the end. Great for taking notes, drawing or doing crossword puzzles.
The sturdy, lightweight BIC Matic Fun mechanical pencil comes in a pouch of 5 and features 4 vivid colours in this Pop Art versionAlways ready for action. Never needs sharpening, just click and the lead is prepared for anythingThe BIC Matic mechanical pencil comes with 3 9 cm-long 0.7 mm leads that offer a smooth and dark writing : ideal for all writing tasksEasily erase the graphite lead with the built-in white eraser. Great for taking notes, drawing or doing crossword puzzlesUse the convenient coloured clip to attach the pencil to exercise books and notebooks

