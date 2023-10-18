Bic Matic Mechanical Pencils 5 Pack Lasts twice as long as traditional graphite pencils Easy to use & erase Comes with an extra 3x 0.7mm HB leads

The sturdy, lightweight, high-performance BIC Matic Fun mechanical pencil comes in a cheerful Pop Art version with vivid colours. This pouch of 5 contains mechanical pencils (1 green, 2 blue, 1 yellow and 1 pink bodies). It comes with 3 9 cm-long 0.7 mm HB leads that offer a smooth and dark writing. Easily erase the graphite lead with the white eraser built into the end. Great for taking notes, drawing or doing crossword puzzles.