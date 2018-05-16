Genius Gluten Free Soft Brown Farmhouse 535G

Product Description
- Gluten Free Brown Sliced Bread
- Did you know you can recycle our bread bags at larger supermarkets along with other plastic bags?
- Brilliantly baked to be deliciously gluten free, this is Genius
- Our Genius Story
- I started Genius to help my gluten intolerant son enjoy great tasting bread. From small beginnings in my own kitchen, Genius grew beyond gluten free loaves, into delicious rolls, wraps and more. And because they're all gluten free and full of fibre, they're enjoyed by anyone who wants to take a bit more care of their tummy.
- Lucinda
- High in fibre
- Gluten and milk free
- Low in sugar and saturated fat
- Made without wheat
- Suitable for Coeliacs and Vegetarians
- Pack size: 535g
Ingredients
Water, Starches (Maize, Potato, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant [Vegetable Glycerol], Linseed, Psyllium Husk, Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum], Black Treacle, Free Range Dried Egg White, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Apple Extract, Fermented Maize Starch, Millet Flakes, Vitamins & Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Our bread keeps better when it's cool and dry.Want to save some for late? Check the bag is sealed and pop it in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. For Best Before Date, see bag tag.
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of servings: 15. Servings size: 36g
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
- Any Questions?
- www.geniusglutenfree.com
- Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736
535g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per Slice (Typically 36g)
|% RI* per slice
|Energy
|1077kJ/256kcal
|388kJ/92kcal
|5%
|Fat
|5.8g
|2.1g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|16g
|6%
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|1.0g
|1%
|Fibre
|9.1g
|3g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.8g
|2%
|Salt
|0.94g
|0.34g
|6%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|% RI* per 100g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.2mg
|0.1mg
|20%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.3mg
|0.1mg
|23%
|Niacin
|3mg
|1.1mg
|19%
|Folic Acid
|62µg
|22.3µg
|31%
|Calcium
|178mg
|68.0mg
|24%
|Iron
|3.5mg
|1.3mg
|25%
|Omega 3 Fatty Acids
|1mg
|0mg
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|Number of servings: 15. Servings size: 36g
Safety information
