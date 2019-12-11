By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox's Extremely Milk Chocolate Chunkie Cookies 175G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Fox's Extremely Milk Chocolate Chunkie Cookies 175G
£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Each cookie contains
  • Energy538kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2129kJ

Product Description

  • Half Coated Chocolate Chunk Cookies
  • Vinnie's Quality Guarantee
  • A large part of my job making biscwits, is tasting biscwits. So I can personally guarantee that these biscwits are not just delicious, but have more yum per crumb in every bite. Got something to say on the matter, contact me at
  • TalktoVinnie@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • Our Victorian bakehouse opened in Yorkshire over 160 years ago; ever since, our infatuation with quality and delighting customers has, and always will, come first.
  • More yum per crumb
  • Extremely chocolatey
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Milk Chocolate Chunks (22%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Mango Kernel Oil, Illipe Oil, Shea Fat, Kokum Gurgi Fat, Palm Oil, Sal Fat in varying proportions], Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate (16%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Mango Kernel Oil, Illipe Oil, Shea Fat, Kokum Gurgi Fat, Palm Oil, Sal Fat in varying proportions], Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Oatmeal, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Glucose Syrup, Molasses, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 7 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • If you have any comments about any of our products we would like to hear from you.
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cookieReference Intake%Reference Intake per cookie
Energy 2129kJ538kJ8400kJ
-509kcal129kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 25g6.4g70g9%
of which saturates 14g3.5g20g18%
Carbohydrate 63g16g260g6%
of which sugars 41g10g90g11%
Fibre 2.6g0.6g
Protein 5.6g1.4g50g3%
Salt 0.53g0.13g6g2%
Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The yummist chocolate biscuits ever!

5 stars

The best, chunkiest, chocolateyist biscuits around. Yum!

