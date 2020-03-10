By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Mini Cheese Cracker

Organix Mini Cheese Cracker
£ 2.00
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • Organic mini cheese crackers baked crackers containing wheat & rice flour with fresh cheese
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our scrummy mini organic cheese crackers are made with fresh cheese and no added salt. They make the perfect toddler snacks for lunch boxes!
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 48.8%, Rice Flour 19.5%, Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 13.8%, Sunflower Oil 8.5%, Malt Extract (<strong>Barley</strong>) 6.5%, Malted <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 2.1%, Lemon Juice Concentrate 0.4%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate) and Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see base

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Germany

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bag
Energy 1890kJ/449kcal378kJ/90kcal
Fat 14g2.8g
of which saturates 3.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate 67g13g
of which sugars 4.3g0.9g
Fibre 1.8g<0.5g
Protein 13g2.6g
Sodium 0.20g0.04g
Salt 0.50g0.10g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 2.0mg0.39mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great quality and Perfect taste

5 stars

Great quality,Perfect taste and healthy snack and would definetely purchase again.

These mini cheese crackers were a big hit with my

5 stars

These mini cheese crackers were a big hit with my son! They're a great, healthy little snack. They come in four individual packets so you can literally grab a bag and go! Would definitely purchase again!

Handy Snack

5 stars

This cracker comes in a nice small size which is easy for my toddler to hold and eat. The cheese flavour is there but not overpowering. A good treat on the go.

Tired of crisps in the lunch box - try these!

5 stars

I was looking for an alternative to crisps for my sons' lunchboxes and stumbled upon these. I have tried many options in the Organix snack range. The crackers are in individual packets and are surprisingly cheesy and tasty, unlike some toddler snacks. Son loved them as well and what's more, they're not that messy!

Pricy but nice!

4 stars

These were a tasty snack for my son but I found them expensive for the portion size and number of packets in the box. He enjoyed them but I’d only buy them on offer.

