Organix Mini Cheese Cracker

Great quality and Perfect taste
Great quality,Perfect taste and healthy snack and would definetely purchase again.
These mini cheese crackers were a big hit with my
These mini cheese crackers were a big hit with my son! They're a great, healthy little snack. They come in four individual packets so you can literally grab a bag and go! Would definitely purchase again!
Handy Snack
This cracker comes in a nice small size which is easy for my toddler to hold and eat. The cheese flavour is there but not overpowering. A good treat on the go.
Tired of crisps in the lunch box - try these!
I was looking for an alternative to crisps for my sons' lunchboxes and stumbled upon these. I have tried many options in the Organix snack range. The crackers are in individual packets and are surprisingly cheesy and tasty, unlike some toddler snacks. Son loved them as well and what's more, they're not that messy!
Pricy but nice!
These were a tasty snack for my son but I found them expensive for the portion size and number of packets in the box. He enjoyed them but I’d only buy them on offer.