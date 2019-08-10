By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Vegetable Samosa 278G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Indian Vegetable Samosa 278G
One samosa
  • Energy637kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 966kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • A lightly spiced snack of vegetables wrapped in a crisp pastry.
  • A Taste Of India Hand wrapped crispy samosas seasoned with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 278g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (41%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Poppy Seeds, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Seeds, Onion Seeds, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

278g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne samosa (66g**)
Energy966kJ / 231kcal637kJ / 152kcal
Fat11.1g7.3g
Saturates0.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate26.1g17.2g
Sugars4.0g2.7g
Fibre3.2g2.1g
Protein5.1g3.4g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 278g typically weighs 264g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Battered Looking, Bits Missing Not Good Quality

1 stars

Battered around looking, bits missing, poor quality and more expensive than M&S!!

Nah , never again .

1 stars

Had these this evening , delivered today . Nice pastry , but the filling was mostly peas with a tiny bit of carrot and a huge bulk slime of "sauce" . Probably supposed to be potato , but not a single chunk of potato . Not even normal firm mashed potato . Disappointed but not surprised at all . Just not at all how I remember any form of Samosa .

Very tasty

5 stars

Perfect with a curry

Good value product

5 stars

I have been buying these for a while now and find them delicious. A good accompaniment to Asian food and as a light-bite at lunchtime.

love them

5 stars

when I buy them there do not last long in my house

