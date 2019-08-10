Tesco Indian Vegetable Samosa 278G

Battered Looking, Bits Missing Not Good Quality
Battered around looking, bits missing, poor quality and more expensive than M&S!!
Nah , never again .
Had these this evening , delivered today . Nice pastry , but the filling was mostly peas with a tiny bit of carrot and a huge bulk slime of "sauce" . Probably supposed to be potato , but not a single chunk of potato . Not even normal firm mashed potato . Disappointed but not surprised at all . Just not at all how I remember any form of Samosa .
Very tasty
Perfect with a curry
Good value product
I have been buying these for a while now and find them delicious. A good accompaniment to Asian food and as a light-bite at lunchtime.
love them
when I buy them there do not last long in my house