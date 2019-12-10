The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70Cl

just love it
Spiced rum with molasses overnotes
Lovely rum but expect a sweeter taste. Great neat or with lime, ice and ginger beer. If you want a plain rum then don't go for labels or names, just get plain barcardi.
Too easy to drink!
My favourite rum at the moment, rather smooth even with the 40% vol. Good on the rocks or if you prefer a mixer Pepsi Max, although that but can be a bit sweet for those who don't enjoy such drinks.
rum and caramel??
I suppose this is aimed at the Southern Comfort market rather than the proper spirits drinker. It's too sweet and syrupy for me, and I don't understand why it's so expensive. As for the spice I, fortunately, can't taste it. Fancy bottle though - maybe that's where the money goes!