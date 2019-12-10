By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70Cl

4(4)Write a review
The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70Cl
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Black Spiced Rum
  • The Kraken is imported rum from the Caribbean blended with natural flavor. Named for a sea beast of myth and legend, The Kraken Rum is strong, rich, black and smooth.
  • The Kraken Rum company, producers and shippers of fine rums to points around the world.
  • An imported rum blended with spice, caramel and other natural flavours
  • As seen through the eyes of imagination
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Proximo Spirits UK,
  • EC2R 5BJ.

Return to

  • Proximo Spirits UK,
  • EC2R 5BJ.
  • www.krakenrum.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

just love it

5 stars

just love it

Spiced rum with molasses overnotes

5 stars

Lovely rum but expect a sweeter taste. Great neat or with lime, ice and ginger beer. If you want a plain rum then don't go for labels or names, just get plain barcardi.

Too easy to drink!

5 stars

My favourite rum at the moment, rather smooth even with the 40% vol. Good on the rocks or if you prefer a mixer Pepsi Max, although that but can be a bit sweet for those who don't enjoy such drinks.

rum and caramel??

2 stars

I suppose this is aimed at the Southern Comfort market rather than the proper spirits drinker. It's too sweet and syrupy for me, and I don't understand why it's so expensive. As for the spice I, fortunately, can't taste it. Fancy bottle though - maybe that's where the money goes!

