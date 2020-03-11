By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kiddylicious Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Melts 6G

5(1)Write a review
Kiddylicious Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Melts 6G
£ 0.60
£100.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Strawberries and banana whizzed and freeze dried into melt-in-your-mouth snacks
  • Strawberries and banana are whizzed up to make a frothy purée, then set into crunchy bubbly bites that melt on your tongue. Wow!
  • Our super tasty melts, in perfect snack sized portions, are an ideal healthier treat. Pop them into your bag for a delicious snack wherever you are! Try them in home baking too.
  • When my kids were little I always looked out for snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious I make sure that delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Crunchy, melty fruity bites
  • Lactose free
  • Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
  • Packed with real fruit
  • No added preservatives
  • No gluten, milk, nuts, egg or preservatives
  • No added sugar or salt
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for coeliacs, lactose intolerant and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 6G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

100% Fruit, Banana Purée, Strawberry Purée, An average of 383g of Bananas and 167g of Strawberries have been used to prepare 100g of Smoothie Melts

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Lactose, Milk, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • These Smoothie Melts will go soft if left uneaten in an open bag- so be quick, eat them up fast!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • Kiddy HQ,
  • 152 Station Road,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 5DW,

Return to

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • Kiddy HQ,
  • 152 Station Road,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 5DW,
  • UK.
  • kiddylicious.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6g bag
Energy (kJ)146088
Energy (kcal)34921
Fat (g)0.5<0.5
(of which saturates) (g)0.2<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)76.34.6
(of which sugars) (g)*67.74.1
Fibre (g)8.60.5
Protein (g)4.4<0.5
Salt (g)0.00.0
*sugars naturally found in the fruit--

Safety information

View more safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Babys fave

5 stars

Little boy (14 months) loves these easy way to get 1 of 5 a day in and good for a treat. He woofs them down and really enjoys them. Not cheap for the size of pack but I think they're worth it! Highly recommend.

Usually bought next

Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts Mango 6G

£ 0.60
£10.00/100g

Offer

Kiddylicious Strawberry Fruit Wriggles 12G

£ 0.60
£5.00/100g

Offer

Kiddylicious Apple Fruit Wriggles 12G

£ 0.60
£50.00/kg

Offer

Kiddylicious Apple Crisps 12G

£ 0.60
£50.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here