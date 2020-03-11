Kiddylicious Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Melts 6G

Babys fave
Little boy (14 months) loves these easy way to get 1 of 5 a day in and good for a treat. He woofs them down and really enjoys them. Not cheap for the size of pack but I think they're worth it! Highly recommend.
100% Fruit, Banana Purée, Strawberry Purée, An average of 383g of Bananas and 167g of Strawberries have been used to prepare 100g of Smoothie Melts
Store in a cool dry place.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1460
|88
|Energy (kcal)
|349
|21
|Fat (g)
|0.5
|<0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.2
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|76.3
|4.6
|(of which sugars) (g)*
|67.7
|4.1
|Fibre (g)
|8.6
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|4.4
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.0
|0.0
|*sugars naturally found in the fruit
|-
|-
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
