Maggi So Juicy Sticky Bbq For Chicken 47G

So quick and tasty.
Really quick tasty and easy to use. No mess cooking. One for the family
Amazing flavours
I admit I do use this quite often but not just for chicken. This is amazing with sausages and pork belly too. Highly recommend, if I have left any instore for others , you won't be disappointed
Not sure if it’s vegetarian!
I’d love to try this but it didn’t have conformation if it’s vegetarian or not. Looked on the packet and it doesn’t say anything.
It is nice but no good for people on slimming worl
It is nice but no good for people on slimming world didn't realize how many calories was in this little pkt ?? Plz make on for slimmer Ty x
Amazing
extremely easy product to use and the chicken tastes amazing.
Watery
I brought this and was not happy with the flavour and was water when I took it out of the oven was very watery sauces
Was okay...just that
Not sure if I should have left skin on. Sticky sauce not stuck to chicken. Was a limp mild flavour in the chicken oils. Bit of let down.
Taste fantastic I'm addicted
I've been using this since bought it 6-7mnth ago I'm addicted
Great taste
I always use these so juicy packets i love the range of flavours you get and how easy they are to use perfect for a good family meal
Easy to use
I have bought this a few times for barbecues and for party food