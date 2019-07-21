By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi So Juicy Sticky Bbq For Chicken 47G

4.5(21)Write a review
Maggi So Juicy Sticky Bbq For Chicken 47G
£ 1.00
£2.13/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2516 kJ 600 kcal
    30%
  • Fat24.1g
    34%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars13.4g
    15%
  • Salt0.90g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1490 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Barbecue Chicken
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Enjoy tender chicken and sweet sticky barbecue flavour with Maggi® So Juicy® Sticky BBQ Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty So Juicy® BBQ chicken meal with no mess or stress! The delicious mix of barbecue spices in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains a tasty bbq chicken mix of delicious spices — paprika, ginger, cayenne chili pepper, black pepper, cumin, coriander and cinnamon - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken drumsticks to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish of Sticky BBQ Chicken. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the chicken drumsticks and the Maggi® So Juicy Sticky BBQ Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with homemade potato wedges, sugar snap peas and corn on the cob for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® So Juicy® BBQ Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Sticky BBQ Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Mexican Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your So Juicy Sticky BBQ Chicken with homemade potato wedges, sugar snap peas and corn on the cob?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious barbecue chicken recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 47g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Starch, Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Ginger (0.5%), Red Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander (0.1%), Cinnamon), Vegetables (Tomato (5.5%), Onion), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring (with Gluten, Milk), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keep the red tie for later use. Place the 8x100g chicken drumsticks into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix together by gently massaging the seasoning into the ingredients. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 55-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with potato wedges, corn on the cob and sugar snap peas - see our serving suggestion to the left.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Net Contents

47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1490 kJ484 kJ2516 kJ30%
-351 kcal115 kcal600 kcal
Fat 1.8g4.6g24.1g34%
of which: saturates 0.2g1.1g5.9g30%
Carbohydrate79.1g10.4g53.9g21%
of which: sugars 59.5g2.6g13.4g15%
Fibre 2.0g1.2g6.0g-
Protein 3.7g7.5g38.8g78%
Salt 5.46g0.17g0.90g15%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared' ----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

21 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

So quick and tasty.

5 stars

Really quick tasty and easy to use. No mess cooking. One for the family

Amazing flavours

5 stars

I admit I do use this quite often but not just for chicken. This is amazing with sausages and pork belly too. Highly recommend, if I have left any instore for others , you won't be disappointed

Not sure if it’s vegetarian!

3 stars

I’d love to try this but it didn’t have conformation if it’s vegetarian or not. Looked on the packet and it doesn’t say anything.

It is nice but no good for people on slimming worl

2 stars

It is nice but no good for people on slimming world didn't realize how many calories was in this little pkt ?? Plz make on for slimmer Ty x

Amazing

5 stars

extremely easy product to use and the chicken tastes amazing.

Watery

1 stars

I brought this and was not happy with the flavour and was water when I took it out of the oven was very watery sauces

Was okay...just that

2 stars

Not sure if I should have left skin on. Sticky sauce not stuck to chicken. Was a limp mild flavour in the chicken oils. Bit of let down.

Taste fantastic I'm addicted

5 stars

I've been using this since bought it 6-7mnth ago I'm addicted

Great taste

5 stars

I always use these so juicy packets i love the range of flavours you get and how easy they are to use perfect for a good family meal

Easy to use

4 stars

I have bought this a few times for barbecues and for party food

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

