Revital Lens Contact Lens Solution 240Ml

- Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution
- Patents: www.abbott.us/patents
- Complete RevitaLens® Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solutions cleans, rinses, disinfects, stores, removes surface deposits, including lipids and proteins, and re-wets soft contact lenses.
- Brilliant cleansing
- For long-lasting comfort
- For silicone hydrogel and soft contact lenses
- Sterile A
- Pack size: 240ML
Alexidine 0.00016%, Polyquaternium- 1.0003%, Boric Acid, Sodium Borate Decahydrate, Tetronic 904, Edetate Disodium (EDTA), Trisodium Citrate Dihydrate, Sodium Chloride, Purified Water
- Precautions:
- Read and retain the leaflet for a full list of precautions and instructions for use
- Do not use if tamper-evident seal is broken or missing
- Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water
- AMO Ireland,
- Block B,
- Liffey Valley Office Campus,
- Quarryvale,
- Co Dublin,
- Ireland.
- www.amo-eyecare.com
240ml
