Revital Lens Contact Lens Solution 240Ml

Revital Lens Contact Lens Solution 240Ml
Product Description

  • Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution
  • Patents: www.abbott.us/patents
  • Complete RevitaLens® Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solutions cleans, rinses, disinfects, stores, removes surface deposits, including lipids and proteins, and re-wets soft contact lenses.
  • Brilliant cleansing
  • For long-lasting comfort
  • For silicone hydrogel and soft contact lenses
  • Sterile A
  • Pack size: 240ML

Information

Ingredients

Alexidine 0.00016%, Polyquaternium- 1.0003%, Boric Acid, Sodium Borate Decahydrate, Tetronic 904, Edetate Disodium (EDTA), Trisodium Citrate Dihydrate, Sodium Chloride, Purified Water

Warnings

  • Precautions:
  • Read and retain the leaflet for a full list of precautions and instructions for use
  • Do not use if tamper-evident seal is broken or missing
  • Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water

Name and address

  • AMO Ireland,
  • Block B,
  • Liffey Valley Office Campus,
  • Quarryvale,
  • Co Dublin,
  • Ireland.

  • AMO Ireland,
  • Block B,
  • Liffey Valley Office Campus,
  • Quarryvale,
  • Co Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • www.amo-eyecare.com

Precautions: Read and retain the leaflet for a full list of precautions and instructions for use Do not use if tamper-evident seal is broken or missing Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water

