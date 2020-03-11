Nivea Daily Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml

Nivea Eye make up remover 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st March 2020 I used the product for one week, at the end of each evening to remove my mascara. I really liked the product, it removed all my make up and didn't leave my eyes feeling dry or itchy at all. I found I didn't need to used a lot of the product so although the bottle is pretty small after a week it hardly looks like any has gone. The bottle is a good size as it's easy to travel with (I took it to London with me this weekend no problem). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mixed feelings 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st March 2020 Like most other eye make up removers I felt this left the eye area feeling slightly greasy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 29th February 2020 I found that this eye make up remover did not remove my mascara. Very disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Outstanding 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th February 2020 I love this with having sensitive skin use it every night

Gentle & effective 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th February 2020 Nivea eye make-up remover does a great job at removing all eye makeup effectively. It is gentle & not harsh on the skin. I would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Trustworthy and effective product 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th February 2020 Nivea Daily Essentials Extra Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover is perfect to remove makeup around my eye area gently but effectively. I only needed to use a little to remove for my day-to-day make up. I trust that it's gentle on my skin and it has a light fresh fragrance. I've combination skin and it doesn't break out with this product. The only thing I didnt like is the plastic bottle that I can't recycle where I live but I'd definitely recommend this to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product doesn't sting eyrs 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th February 2020 I found this product easy to use. It removed all my eye makeup without stinging or irritating my eyes or the skin around my eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Back to the basics with Nivea 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th February 2020 I really enjoyed this product I have used a simular product for my eyes from nivea before but then replace by Micellar water. Back then I was left with impression Micellar water can be used to clean both eyes and face so I considered a product more versatile. Now that I tried again this product to remove make-up I use I think it is a very efficient product leaves the area around your eyes very hydrated so I am considering to use this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lives up to it's claims! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th February 2020 I've used a lot of eye makeup removers and have ended up using cleansing oil in recent months as all would irritate my eyes anyway so it was pointless having a completely different product. I have used this eye makeup remover for just over a week and thankfully it lives up to its claim of being gentle. I tend to soak two cotton pads in the solution and then lay and press them onto my eyes and leave for 30 seconds to a minute. I then gently press down and wipe away. I do then gently rub the pad under my lashes as there is always loads of mascara left. The product has been good and breaks down the mascara well, however, I always follow up with a face wash after cleansing to remove any remaining product (I double cleanse - oil first). This product has helped with not having to rub face was in and around my eyes as the products been removed efficiently prior to washing my face. All in all I would recommend and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]