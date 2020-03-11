Nivea Daily Essentials Scrub 150Ml

great product!
love this product! Its leaves my skin feeling refreshed and soft, the scrub is great, while not being too harsh on my skin either. Iv already recommended this product to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
This is a lovely face scrub it has tiny little gritty bits in so.scub away any dead skin. Leaves your face feeling very clean and fresh. I would recommend this to family and friends
Great daily scrub!
I have been buying this face wash for years, as its the only exfoliant I can use daily without it irritating my skin. I have eczema prone skin, and this gently washes and cleanses without causing any irritation. Definitely worth trying it on your problem skin!
Perfect skin
Love this! It leaves my skin feeling clean & fresh. It’s gentle & soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
I purchased this scrub to remove dead skin off of my face. Smells amazing, has a very nice consistency. Cleans well and leaves my skin refreshed, smooth and soft. My husband likes it too
Great scrub!
I really enjoyed using the exfoliating scrub, it was easy to apply, the scent was just right and my skin felt very refreshed, soft and clean afterwards. I would definitely recommend this product and will be continuing to use it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous newbie
Lovely new addition to my daily routine! Lovely feeling after using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feel fresh
Hi wow This facial scrub makes you feel refreshex Best facial srub I have bought in agez
Not to rough!
It is gentle on the skin, left my skin feeling soft and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect face scrub
Used this scrub for a week and its so gentle and creamy feeling with the right amount of scrub to it leaves my skin feeling clean and soft after use! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]