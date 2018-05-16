Pedigree Mixer Original 3Kg

Product Description
- Mixer Original
- For more information on all the ingredients you see here, visit us on website. www.uk.pedigree.com
- Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre.
- Waltham™
- The world's leading authority on pet care and nutrition
- www.waltham.com
- PEDIGREE® Adoption Drive
- At PEDIGREE® we are committed to helping shelter dogs find new, loving homes.
- https://uk.pedigree.com/about-us/feeding-brighter-futures
- Designed to be fed with PEDIGREE® wet food for balanced nutrition
- At PEDIGREE® we believe that every dog deserves leading nutrition. PEDIGREE® Mixer™ is a complimentary food, which contains essential vitamins & minerals. It is designed to be fed with PEDIGREE® cans or pouches to give your dog a healthy and balanced meal he will love. Feeding a mixture of wet and dry food together is a healthy way to feed your dog. The wet food has a higher moisture content and is less calorie dense, whilst dry food can help maintain healthy teeth and gums. PEDIGREE® Mixer™ is suppose to be fed to dogs of medium or large size. Compared to PEDIGREE® Small Bite Mixer™ it contains kibbles with a different size and shape to adapt to the needs of medium and large dogs.
- Oral Care
- Due to their texture, the dry kibbles in PEDIGREE® Mixer™ are known to help support healthy teeth and gums, making sure his teeth are in top condition.
- Digestion
- With wholegrain cereal PEDIGREE® Mixer™ is naturally rich in fibres to help support healthy digestion.
- Skin & Coat
- Our recipes contains zinc and sunflower oil, a natural source of omega 6, which contribute to a healthy coat to help keep him looking and feeling his best, no matter how often he takes a mud bath.
- Energy
- With wholewheat, a source of complex carbohydrates, for slow release energy throughout the day.
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
- Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
- Did you know that a healthy way to feed your dog is with a mixture of wet & dry food? PEDIGREE® canned & pouch wet food is all 100% complete & balanced, which means your dog gets everything he needs to stay fit & healthy in the right quantities. PEDIGREE® Mixer™ is a complimentary food designed to be fed with PEDIGREE® cans or pouches to give your dog a healthy and balanced meal he will love.
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Dog Food
- With wholegrain cereal
- No added artificial flavours or colourants
- Pack size: 3KG
- Digestion naturally rich in fibres to help support healthy digestion
- Skin & coat contains zinc and sunflower oil, a natural source of omega 6, which contribute to a healthy coat
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (including 4% Wholegrain Wheat), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats (including 0.2% Sunflower Oil), Minerals
Storage
Stored closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Body Weight: 5kg; Dry Food + Can*: 55 g / + 75 g
- Body Weight: 10kg; Dry Food + Can*: 105 g / + 1/2
- Body Weight: 20kg; Dry Food + Can*: 160 g / + 1
- Body Weight: 30kg; Dry Food + Can*: 200 g / + 1 1/2
- Body Weight: 40kg; Dry Food + Can*: 235 g / + 2
- Body Weight: 50kg; Dry Food + Can*: 265 g / + 2 1/2
- *400g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase when switching diet and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline or visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.
- Tip: A half pint mug holds approximately 100g
- 1. Fill a bowl with the correct amount of wet food for your dog's weight, preferably PEDIGREE®.
- 2. Add the correct weight of Pedigree® Mixer™. Tip: Why not use an empty PEDIGREE® can!
- 3. Mix well! Always provide a bowl of fresh water.
- 344 kcal/100 g
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- For help & advice call free Mon-Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
- Consumer Careline 0800 0133131 (UK residents only)
- In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.ie.pedigree.com
Net Contents
3kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|17
|Fat content:
|6.5
|Inorganic matter:
|7
|Crude fibres:
|2
|Additives
|per kg:
|Vitamin A:
|12921 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1425 IU
|Vitamin E:
|150 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|18 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|93.8 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|1.5 mg
|Sodium selenite:
|0.54 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|250 mg
|Antioxidants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
