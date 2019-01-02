By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Puppy Denta Tubo 3Pcs

£ 1.00
£0.33/each

Product Description

  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and treats
  • Complementary pet food
  • Pedigree® DentaTubos™ are a puppy treat
  • x3 Tasty dog chews with Omega 3
  • Dog dental sticks developed with the help of vets
  • Puppy treats that are low in fat
  • Complementary pet food for puppies.
  • Pedigree® DentaTubos™ are tasty dog chews rich in calcium specifically designed for puppies. With a unique shape and texture they are kind to puppy's teeth and gums.
  • Dogs use their mouth for everything, so having healthy teeth and gums from a very young age is absolutely essential for them to be the best version of themselves. Feeding Pedigree® DentaTubos™ is a great way to start a good chewing habit early before switching to DentaStix® (or DentaFlex®) as part of an effective and enjoyable oral care routine. Pedigree® DentaTubos™ are tasty dog chews rich in calcium specifically designed for puppies. With a unique shape and texture they are kind to puppy's teeth and gums.
  Dogs use their mouth for everything, so having healthy teeth and gums from a very young age is absolutely essential for them to be the best version of themselves. Feeding Pedigree® DentaTubos™ is a great way to start a good chewing habit early before switching to DentaStix® (or DentaFlex®) as part of an effective and enjoyable oral care routine.
  • At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • PEDIGREE®. Delicious treats, chews, hearty main meals and complete dry foods for all dogs.
  • Pedigree® DentaTubos™ are puppy treats rich in calcium for healthy growth and development
  • Tasty dog chews with a unique shape and texture specifically designed for your puppy's teeth & gums
  • Dog dental sticks developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • With Omega 3 to help keep him fit for life, Vitamins and minerals to help maintain his natural defences
  • Dog treats that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Seeds, Oils and Fats, Herb

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Small breed puppies e.g. Dachshund, feed up to half a chew per day. Medium breed puppies e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to one chew per day. Large breed puppies e.g. Labrador, feed up to one and a half chews per day. Suitable for puppies aged 4 - 12 months. Not suitable for puppies under 5 kg. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9 DR.
  • IRL - Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9 DR.
  • 0800 0133131
  • www.pedigree.com
  • IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.ie.pedigree.com

Net Contents

72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:9
Fat content:2
Inorganic matter:5.7
Crude fibres:0.5
Energy:321 kcal/100g
Calcium: 0.7
Vitamin A:5730 IU
Vitamin E:57 mg
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:17 mg
Omega 3 fatty acids:1151 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Our puppy loves it

5 stars

Our puppy absolutely loves it. So much so that if you look at him the wrong way while he's eating his tubo, he barks and growls like his life depends on it (which is quite cute as he doesn't do that with any other treat)!

my dogs favourite

5 stars

I've been buying these since my girl was a puppy she's now in her senior years(double digits) and this is the only dental treat she'll eat, I've tried different dental treats from every brand I can think of but this is the only she'll eat she just loves them.

