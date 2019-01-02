Pedigree Puppy Denta Tubo 3Pcs

Our puppy loves it
Our puppy absolutely loves it. So much so that if you look at him the wrong way while he's eating his tubo, he barks and growls like his life depends on it (which is quite cute as he doesn't do that with any other treat)!
my dogs favourite
I've been buying these since my girl was a puppy she's now in her senior years(double digits) and this is the only dental treat she'll eat, I've tried different dental treats from every brand I can think of but this is the only she'll eat she just loves them.