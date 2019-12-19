Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

Gorgouse to celebrate christmas with
Gorgouse to celebrate christmas with
Bubblicious
Great Party bubbles
Regular buyer now disappointed
My best friend and I love this wine, we buy it in bulk and drink every weekend, however this weekend we were really disappointed, not sure if the recipe has been changed but it had an awful after taste! We tried 3 bottles and all were the same. Not sure I’ll risk buying it anymore.
Good Prosecco
Good Prosecco
FAB
Very good quality especially given the price
Gorgeous wine
Gorgeous wine thoroughly enjoyed it easy drinking best Prosecco I’ve had love it
It’s the best....better than all the rest!!
It’s the best....better than all the rest!!
Good quality prosecco
Good quality prosecco
My favourite
Such good value. Love this prosecco. Nice and sweet
It was not bad
It was not bad