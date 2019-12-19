By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

4.5(246)Write a review
image 1 of Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Prosecco DOC Brut
  • A classic Italian sparkling wine made from the Glera grape grown in the rolling vineyards in north east Italy. A lively, refreshing wine full of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floral notes. Perfect, serve chilled, for any occasion as an aperitif. Alternatively it can also be enjoyed with fish and shellfish.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Crisp & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing wine full of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floral notes

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.p.A

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Marco Galeazzo

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & Fruity

Grape Variety

Glera 85% + White Grapes 15%

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are immediately soft crushed and pressed to extract the free-run juice. First alcoholic fermentation is at controlled temperature (16 - 18°C), to obtain a base wine that is then refermented in an autoclave to obtain the sparkling wine.

History

  • Born in the 1700s in the area of Carso Triestino and of Collio Friulano it developed along the Venetian hills, in particular in the province of Treviso. Following the extraordinary success obtained after the second world war has been made several attempts at imitation: wines called "Prosecco" have been produced in various parts of the world. The production was then regulated at the legislative level linking it to the name of the original town of Prosecco (Trieste), and restoring the ancient names of the vine: "Glera".

Regional Information

  • Prosecco is produced for around 80% in Veneto and 20% in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Prosecco has experienced a real boom since the 90s of the 20th century, with a surge between 2005-2010. It is produced by over 8000 wineries, which place about 400 million bottles a year on the market. For the first time in 2013 sales in the world exceeded those of Champagne.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect, served chilled, for any occasion as an aperitif.
  • Alternatively it can also be enjoyed with fish or shellfish.
  • Shake the bottle before opening.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • OPEN WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G.I.V. S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino in,
  • Pastrengo (VR),
  • Italy.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy276kJ / 67kcal345kJ / 83kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

OPEN WITH CARE.

246 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgouse to celebrate christmas with

5 stars

Gorgouse to celebrate christmas with

Bubblicious

5 stars

Great Party bubbles

Regular buyer now disappointed

5 stars

My best friend and I love this wine, we buy it in bulk and drink every weekend, however this weekend we were really disappointed, not sure if the recipe has been changed but it had an awful after taste! We tried 3 bottles and all were the same. Not sure I’ll risk buying it anymore.

Good Prosecco

4 stars

Good Prosecco

FAB

5 stars

Very good quality especially given the price

Gorgeous wine

5 stars

Gorgeous wine thoroughly enjoyed it easy drinking best Prosecco I’ve had love it

It’s the best....better than all the rest!!

5 stars

It’s the best....better than all the rest!!

Good quality prosecco

5 stars

Good quality prosecco

My favourite

5 stars

Such good value. Love this prosecco. Nice and sweet

It was not bad

3 stars

It was not bad

1-10 of 246 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

