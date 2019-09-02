By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Lovely Lamb Roast Dinner 190G

4.5(81)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Lovely Lamb Roast Dinner 190G
£ 2.00
£10.53/kg

Product Description

  • Lovely Lamb Roast Dinner with All The Trimmings
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm an organic lamb, potatoes + veg meal - I'm perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 10 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my lumps and chunks are specifically designed to help your baby to chew.
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Chunky + lumpy
  • No really big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for growing babies
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 190G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 36% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips, Swedes, Onions and Leeks), Organic Potatoes 19%, Organic Carrots 17%, Organic Lamb 12%, Organic Red Cabbage 10%, Organic Parsnips 3%, Organic Broccoli 1%, Organic Cornflour 1%, Organic Mint <0.1%, Organic Peppercorns <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Do not reheat me.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: To warm me, simply tear off the top of my pouch, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. You can also microwave me - pop me in standing up and whizz me around until warm. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Warnings

  • Warning: If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 221kJ/53kcal420kJ/100kcal
Fat 1.9g3.6g
-of which saturates 0.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate 4.9g9.3g
-of which sugars 1.8g3.4g
Fibre 1.4g2.7g
Protein 3.3g6.3g
Salt 0.06g0.11g

Safety information

View more safety information



81 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Went down well

4 stars

..Lamb dinner, went down a treat, plenty in the packaging, which would make it fairly good value for money although there could have been a few more lumpy bits for baby to eat. it wasn't too runny! :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Greasy

2 stars

These come in a great handy little pouch but unfortunately this particular meal (we haven't tried any of the others) is quite greasy! My little one seemed to like it but we were left with a grease covered bowl and spoon. (Not what you want from baby food) I will still give the others ago but this one was disappointing unfortunately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wolfed it down

5 stars

Comes in a convenient pouch rather than a jar - worse for the environment but better for packing. The food had a good texture for an 11 month old. It looked and smelled appetising and he ate all of it and enjoyed eating it. Good to see a balance in the ingredients list also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little boy loved it

5 stars

Got the lamb dinner for my son to try and he absolutely loved it. It wasn’t too lumpy or too smooth just perfect for a 10 month old to transition. He enjoyed it so much that when it was done, he was looking more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum

4 stars

Tastyyyy and nutritious, we don’t cook a lot of lamb at home for ourselves so this was great to introduce our baby to new flavours. The chunky veg gave him something to chew on as well, a lovely main meal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing little dinner

5 stars

It smells so beautiful my boy loved it he ate it within minutes the portion size was spot on also! It’s made my house smell of minted lamb not too many big lumps either it was just right! Would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Lamb Roast

5 stars

My little boy really enjoyed this meal. Perfect portion size. Great that it’s packed with some veg for extra nutrition. Smelt really appealing, had some nice chunky pieces in which he enjoys as he’s getting older now. I’d say the pieces are the perfect size, not too big but enough to get them used to new textures etc. As a parent I liked the packaging, easy to open and easy to get all of the food out - much preferred to a jar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was fair

2 stars

I was sent this to try by my 10 month old baby. It was good enough, easy and quick to provide a meal and know that it is fairly nutritious for her. The consistency was quite watery and not much texture as expected for an older baby. The taste was good enough but not exceptional. It was a quick and easy meal but not anything too exciting! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lots of flavour

5 stars

Great wholesome meal with lots of flavour and good texture and lumps for my 10 month old. Size of pouch was a little on large side for my baby but we saved some in the fridge for the next day. Will buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loves this

5 stars

Baby is fussy eater but loved this organic lamb roast dinner, he ate every morsel and didn't fuss as he usually does. I will be getting more soon as it is good for him as it has no preservatives at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

