Ella's Kitchen Lovely Lamb Roast Dinner 190G

Went down well 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 2nd September 2019 ..Lamb dinner, went down a treat, plenty in the packaging, which would make it fairly good value for money although there could have been a few more lumpy bits for baby to eat. it wasn't too runny! :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Greasy 2 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 28th August 2019 These come in a great handy little pouch but unfortunately this particular meal (we haven't tried any of the others) is quite greasy! My little one seemed to like it but we were left with a grease covered bowl and spoon. (Not what you want from baby food) I will still give the others ago but this one was disappointing unfortunately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wolfed it down 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 21st August 2019 Comes in a convenient pouch rather than a jar - worse for the environment but better for packing. The food had a good texture for an 11 month old. It looked and smelled appetising and he ate all of it and enjoyed eating it. Good to see a balance in the ingredients list also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little boy loved it 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 Got the lamb dinner for my son to try and he absolutely loved it. It wasn’t too lumpy or too smooth just perfect for a 10 month old to transition. He enjoyed it so much that when it was done, he was looking more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Tastyyyy and nutritious, we don’t cook a lot of lamb at home for ourselves so this was great to introduce our baby to new flavours. The chunky veg gave him something to chew on as well, a lovely main meal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing little dinner 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 It smells so beautiful my boy loved it he ate it within minutes the portion size was spot on also! It’s made my house smell of minted lamb not too many big lumps either it was just right! Would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Lamb Roast 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My little boy really enjoyed this meal. Perfect portion size. Great that it’s packed with some veg for extra nutrition. Smelt really appealing, had some nice chunky pieces in which he enjoys as he’s getting older now. I’d say the pieces are the perfect size, not too big but enough to get them used to new textures etc. As a parent I liked the packaging, easy to open and easy to get all of the food out - much preferred to a jar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was fair 2 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I was sent this to try by my 10 month old baby. It was good enough, easy and quick to provide a meal and know that it is fairly nutritious for her. The consistency was quite watery and not much texture as expected for an older baby. The taste was good enough but not exceptional. It was a quick and easy meal but not anything too exciting! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lots of flavour 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Great wholesome meal with lots of flavour and good texture and lumps for my 10 month old. Size of pouch was a little on large side for my baby but we saved some in the fridge for the next day. Will buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]