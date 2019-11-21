By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Cheery Chicken Roast Dinner

4.5(87)Write a review
£ 1.50
£11.54/kg

Product Description

  • Cheery Chicken Roast Dinner with stuffing
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm an organic chicken, stuffing + veg meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew.
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Textured not lumpy
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - i contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 38% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips, Swedes, Onions and Leeks), Organic Carrots 12%, Organic Sweet Potatoes 10%, Organic Chicken 10%, Organic Potatoes 9%, Organic Onions 7%, Organic Parsnips 6%, Organic Broccoli 5%, Organic Breadcrumbs (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast*) 2%, Organic Mixed Herbs <1% (Marjoram, Thyme, Parsley, Sage), Organic Peppercorns <1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep me in cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 197kJ/47kcal256kJ/61kcal
Fat 0.9g1.2g
-of which saturates 0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate 5.8g7.5g
-of which sugars 2.6g3.4g
Fibre 1.3g1.7g
Protein 3.2g4.2g
Salt 0.07g0.09g

Safety information

View more safety information

87 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells lovely

4 stars

My son loved this Chicken Roast Dinner with stuffing! My only reason for leaving 4 stars instead of 5 is that it didn't really have any chunks in it. More of a puree but never the less he gobbled it all up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

My daughter loved this dinner, gobbled up quickly! Given with a Yorkshire pud when we had our roast. Tasty and smelt good. Another hearty meal that's quick and easy to give :) Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Polished off!

5 stars

My little girl really enjoyed this and finished it in now time! I like the good range of vegetables and the fact she's getting used to different tastes. Much more appealing than other brands we've tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

My little boy tried this and loved it. The texture is perfect for his age (10 months) and I love the fact that it has lots of veg and no nasties, which is brilliant peace of mind! All the convenience of a pouch with the nutrition of a full cooked dinner which my baby couldn't get enough of. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Winner winner chicken dinner!

5 stars

Got this through about 3 weeks ago and boy did it go down a treat! My little one devoured this in a matter of minutes! She's always been a fan of a family roast meal and this did not disappoint. Will definitely be recommending this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy Sunday roast

5 stars

My son really enjoyed this Chicken roast dinner, he enjoyed this whilst we all had a Sunday roast. He finished every last bit. It smelt amazing and tasted lovely too. Will definitely buy this pouch again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy food pouch

5 stars

We loved this food pouch! I opened it and it smelt delicious. My daughter wolfed it down and was so sad when it had all gone. I had to hand her the pouch to suck the last bits out. She loves it thanks! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

5 stars

Little one loved this flavour and wanted more! The texture is perfect and smells good. He particularly liked playing with the bright packaging whilst eating! Will defo be buying another one next time we are shopping [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Son loved it

5 stars

My son doesnt eat much food but scoffed this down he loved it. I tasted and it was like a roast dinner great flavour and texture. Would definitely buy this if released. Need more new flavours as I have a really picky eater [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can’t beat a Sunday roast

5 stars

I received this a while ago as my little boy really loves our chicken roast dinners and has the full works. I had reservations a pouch would live up to the real thing but it was a huge hit. Great texture and flavour and would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 87 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

