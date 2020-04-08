Moo Organic Longlife Whole Milk 1L

- Energy534kJ 128kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ/64kcal
Product Description
- Ultra Heat Treated Homogenised Standardised Whole Milk
- Find out more at www.moomilk.co.uk
- Our Organic Milk is supplied by OMSCo, the UK's largest and longest-established Organic milk supplier.
- If you'd like to know more about organic food and what it means for you, visit
- www.soilassociation.org
- ww.omsco.co.uk
- Milk is full of natural goodness and is a great source of Calcium, Vitamin B12 and Protein.
- A 200ml glass of Moo milk gives you:
- 31% RI* Calcium for maintenance of strong bones and teeth
- 32% RI* Vitamin B12 for healthy red blood cells as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
- *RI=Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
- Organic
- Fewer pesticides
- Always free range
- No routine use of antibiotics
- No GM ingredients
- No artificial preservatives
- Pack size: 1L
- Calcium for maintenance of strong bones and teeth
- Vitamin B12 for healthy red blood cells
Information
Storage
Keep this carton in your cupboard until ready to use.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within three days. For Best Before Date see top of carton.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- The Cow Shed,
- Crediton Dairy Limited,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 2AH.
Return to
- If you have any feedback please contact us at:
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
