Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G

- Serving Size 1 package
- Original flavors
- Green apple, watermelon, cherry, blue raspberry naturally & artificially flavored
- Pack size: 58g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or less of: Malic Acid, Gelatin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Glyceryl Monostearate, Artificial Color (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6), Sulfur Dioxide to maintain freshness, Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin
Warnings
- Careful:
- Small objects, like hard candies, may inadvertently become lodged in the throat.
Name and address
- The Hershey Company,
- Hershey,
- Pennsylvania,
- 17033-0815,
- USA.
Distributor address
- Dist. by:
- The Hershey Company,
- Hershey,
- Pennsylvania,
- 17033-0815,
- USA.
Return to
- Questions or comments about this product,
- Call toll-free weekdays 9-4 ET 1-800-468-1714
- Visit us at www.jollyrancher.com
Net Contents
58g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount Per Serving:
|Calories
|220
|Calories from Fat
|25
|Total Fat
|3 g
|Sat. Fat
|1.5 g
|Sodium
|25 mg
|Total Carb.
|50 g
|Sugars
|38 g
|Protein
|0 g
Safety information
