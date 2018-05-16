By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G
£ 2.00
£3.45/100g
  • Serving Size 1 package
  • Original flavors
  • Green apple, watermelon, cherry, blue raspberry naturally & artificially flavored
  • Pack size: 58g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or less of: Malic Acid, Gelatin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Glyceryl Monostearate, Artificial Color (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6), Sulfur Dioxide to maintain freshness, Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin

Warnings

  • Careful:
  • Small objects, like hard candies, may inadvertently become lodged in the throat.

Name and address

  • The Hershey Company,
  • Hershey,
  • Pennsylvania,
  • 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Distributor address

  • Dist. by:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • Hershey,
  • Pennsylvania,
  • 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Questions or comments about this product,
  • Call toll-free weekdays 9-4 ET 1-800-468-1714
  • Visit us at www.jollyrancher.com

Net Contents

58g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per Serving:
Calories220
Calories from Fat25
Total Fat3 g
Sat. Fat1.5 g
Sodium 25 mg
Total Carb. 50 g
Sugars38 g
Protein 0 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Careful: Small objects, like hard candies, may inadvertently become lodged in the throat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G

£ 2.00
£1.42/100g

Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G

£ 2.50
£1.77/100g

Fox's Glacier Fruits 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G

£ 2.00
£1.77/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here