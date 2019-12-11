General Mills Lucky Charms Cereal Cup 49G

Product Description
- Frosted Toasted Oat Cereal with Marshmallows
- 180 calories per container
- Same great taste, same recipe
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 49g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Oat Flour, Corn Syrup**, Modified Corn Starch**, Corn Starch**, Dextrose, Salt, Gelatin, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Phosphate, Canola Oil, Colour: Tartrazine*, Sunset Yellow*, Allura Red*, Brilliant Blue, Flavouring, Tocopherols, *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children, **Produced from genetically modified maize
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Product of USA
Importer address
- Len Grove Corp,
- PO Box 788.
Net Contents
48g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1622
|kcal
|388
|Fat
|4.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|75.5g
|Of which sugars
|38.7g
|Protein
|8.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
