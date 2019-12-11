By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
General Mills Lucky Charms Cereal Cup 49G

£ 1.50
£3.07/100g

Product Description

  • Frosted Toasted Oat Cereal with Marshmallows
  • 180 calories per container
  • Same great taste, same recipe
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 49g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Oat Flour, Corn Syrup**, Modified Corn Starch**, Corn Starch**, Dextrose, Salt, Gelatin, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Phosphate, Canola Oil, Colour: Tartrazine*, Sunset Yellow*, Allura Red*, Brilliant Blue, Flavouring, Tocopherols, *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children, **Produced from genetically modified maize

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Product of USA

Importer address

  • Len Grove Corp,
  • PO Box 788.

Distributor address

  • Len Grove Corp,
  • PO Box 788.

Return to

  • Len Grove Corp,
  • PO Box 788.

Net Contents

48g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1622
kcal388
Fat 4.1g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 75.5g
Of which sugars 38.7g
Protein 8.2g
Salt 1.6g

