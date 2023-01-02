We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Smoked Ham And Mature Cheddar Sub

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Smoked Ham And Mature Cheddar Sub
£2.75
£2.75/each

Each pack

Energy
2052kJ
488kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
18.0g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
2.3g

high

38%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked formed ham, mature Cheddar cheese and mayonnaise in a maize topped white sub roll.
  • Maize topped soft sub. Hand filled with beechwood smoked formed ham, mature Cheddar and mayonnaise. This sub roll was developed with care by one of our dedicated chefs. They're passionate about combining outstanding quality ingredients to create perfectly matched, scrumptious fillings.
  • Maize Topped Soft Sub

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (22%)[Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)] Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1026kJ / 244kcal2052kJ / 488kcal
Fat9.0g18.0g
Saturates3.3g6.6g
Carbohydrate26.5g53.0g
Sugars2.8g5.6g
Fibre1.6g3.2g
Protein13.5g27.0g
Salt1.1g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Almost Perfect!

4 stars

These are absolutely delicious and in a lovely soft sub roll however, please reduce or remove the mayo would make it perfect!

Great quality delicious I buy them every week

5 stars

Very good quality a lovely treat

