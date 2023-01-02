Tesco Smoked Ham And Mature Cheddar Sub

Almost Perfect!
These are absolutely delicious and in a lovely soft sub roll however, please reduce or remove the mayo would make it perfect!
Great quality delicious I buy them every week
Very good quality a lovely treat
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 244kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (22%)[Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)] Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1026kJ / 244kcal
|2052kJ / 488kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|18.0g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.5g
|53.0g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|13.5g
|27.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 4.5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
These are absolutely delicious and in a lovely soft sub roll however, please reduce or remove the mayo would make it perfect!
Very good quality a lovely treat