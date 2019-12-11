By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 6X24g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 6X24g
£ 1.50
£1.05/100g
Each pack (24g) contains
  • Energy416 kJ 99 kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Savoury Wholewheat Sticks
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • This pack is from a multipack and must not be sold separately
  • 99 calories per 24g pack
  • 80% wholegrain
  • Baked not fried
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat Flour (80%), Flavouring [Yeast Extract (Barley), Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot)], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Salt, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (24g)
Energy (kJ)1734416
(kcal)41399
Fat12.2g2.9g
of which Saturates1.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate57.2g13.7g
of which Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre11.4g2.7g
Protein12.8g3.1g
Salt2.0g0.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Snacks 12 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Original 6X25g

£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Pringles Original Crisps 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here