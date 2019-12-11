Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 6X24g

- Energy416 kJ 99 kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Crunchy Savoury Wholewheat Sticks
- www.123healthybalance.com
- This pack is from a multipack and must not be sold separately
- 99 calories per 24g pack
- 80% wholegrain
- Baked not fried
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 144g
Information
Ingredients
Wholewheat Flour (80%), Flavouring [Yeast Extract (Barley), Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot)], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Salt, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Jacob's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454
- Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (24g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1734
|416
|(kcal)
|413
|99
|Fat
|12.2g
|2.9g
|of which Saturates
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.2g
|13.7g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|11.4g
|2.7g
|Protein
|12.8g
|3.1g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
