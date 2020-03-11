Olay Regenerist 3 Point Treatment Moisturiser Cream Fragrance Free 50Ml

Excellent!
I use this every day and love the cool creamy feeling as it goes on. It is absorbed quickly and leaves my face feeling smooth and fresh but not greasy, and I regularly receive compliments on my skin. Please never stop making it!
Was brought this and now im hooked the best you can get.
Beautiful soft cream that leaves skin feeling absolutely gorgeous. Would recommend to a friend.
It moisturizes and firms my skin, I did not notice strong reduction of wrinkles , the price is a little too high.
I would highly recommend this olay product skin feels great the scent is beautiful definitely value for money when it does what it says on the tin
Absolute recommend highly this moisturiser is fabalous I'm using Olay products for the last ten years .I'm 47 now .my mother is 70. Years old and has used Olay all her life .believe me people are amazed when she tells them her age as she looks in her late fivtys from using Olay products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I absolutely love this product - it's a far cry from the old pink watery Oil of Olay (although my Grandma used to swear by it!). It's rich in formula yet light on the skin. Your skin drinks in the moisture and goodness. I've been using this product for 4 weeks and I can definitely see a difference in my complexion. Highly recommended as the price tag is not too steep either compared to other high end brands which do the same job.
This is the best ever face cream I have ever used , I use it morning and night and I love it .My skin feels great I’ve just suffered a Stroke and felt my whole body has suffered including my skin but since I used the Regenerist Cream my appearance looks and feels so much better. Thanks OLAY
My skin feels velvet soft the cream goes on lovely and my skin feels hydrated even in this cold winter weather
Olay has always produced great products, but Olay Regenerist 3 point treatment cream is outstanding. I have a mature skin with signs of dryness and wrinkles. This cream is rich but not greasy or claggy. It was absorbed quickly and a very slight tightening feeling was noted on my face and neck. Wrinkles really did appear less defined. I will continue using Olay