Olay Regenerist 3 Point Treatment Moisturiser Cream Fragrance Free 50Ml

  • Olay Regenerist 3 Point Anti-Ageing Firming Cream is a fragrance free moisturiser with luxurious, skin-plumping formula. It firms skin for a lifted look and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Hydrates to improve elasticity and helps exfoliate, smooth and revitalize the look of the skin. Supercharged with advanced Amino-peptide Complex II, Regenerist 3 Point Fragrance Free Cream regenerates skin’s surface cells and delivers anti-aging ingredients 10 layers deep into skin’s surface to help retain its youthful look. It contains Hyaluronic Acid and Pentapeptides and works by targeting the 3 areas most prone to ageing: eyes, jaw line and neck.
  • Firms Skin And Reduces The Look Of Fine Lines And Wrinkles
  • Anti-ageing moisturiser designed for areas most prone to ageing: eyes, jawline & neck
  • Hydrates to improve elasticity and firms skin for a lifted look
  • With Hyaluronic Acid, Pentapeptides and Carob Extract
  • It Helps Exfoliate, Smooth And Revitalize The Look Of The Skin
  • It is fragrance free
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Nylon-12, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ceratonia Siliqua Fruit Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, C12-13 Pareth-3, Laureth-7, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Ceteareth-6, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyethylene, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Polyacrylamide, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Mica, Tin Oxide, C13-14 Alkane, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Phenoxyethanol

Poland

  • Smooth evenly over your entire cleansed face and neck, paying special attention around the eye area and jawline.

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

50 ℮

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this every day and love the cool creamy feeling as it goes on. It is absorbed quickly and leaves my face feeling smooth and fresh but not greasy, and I regularly receive compliments on my skin. Please never stop making it!

Excellent!

5 stars

Was brought this and now im hooked the best you can get.

Excellent! Lovely! Gorgeous!

5 stars

Beautiful soft cream that leaves skin feeling absolutely gorgeous. Would recommend to a friend.

Good!

3 stars

It moisturizes and firms my skin, I did not notice strong reduction of wrinkles , the price is a little too high.

Excellent!

5 stars

I would highly recommend this olay product skin feels great the scent is beautiful definitely value for money when it does what it says on the tin

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolute recommend highly this moisturiser is fabalous I'm using Olay products for the last ten years .I'm 47 now .my mother is 70. Years old and has used Olay all her life .believe me people are amazed when she tells them her age as she looks in her late fivtys from using Olay products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Add to your Beauty Regime Now

5 stars

I absolutely love this product - it's a far cry from the old pink watery Oil of Olay (although my Grandma used to swear by it!). It's rich in formula yet light on the skin. Your skin drinks in the moisture and goodness. I've been using this product for 4 weeks and I can definitely see a difference in my complexion. Highly recommended as the price tag is not too steep either compared to other high end brands which do the same job.

Glynis The Best Ever

5 stars

This is the best ever face cream I have ever used , I use it morning and night and I love it .My skin feels great I’ve just suffered a Stroke and felt my whole body has suffered including my skin but since I used the Regenerist Cream my appearance looks and feels so much better. Thanks OLAY

Skin feels amazing

5 stars

My skin feels velvet soft the cream goes on lovely and my skin feels hydrated even in this cold winter weather

Thinking about wrinkles

4 stars

Olay has always produced great products, but Olay Regenerist 3 point treatment cream is outstanding. I have a mature skin with signs of dryness and wrinkles. This cream is rich but not greasy or claggy. It was absorbed quickly and a very slight tightening feeling was noted on my face and neck. Wrinkles really did appear less defined. I will continue using Olay

