Tesco Mooli Each

4(8)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g
Energy
67kJ
16kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Mooli
A white radish, grown for its light peppery punch, great in salads

Ingredients

Mooli

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

6

Preparation and Usage

Wash before use.

