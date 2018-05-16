Jus-Rol Bake It Fresh Pizza 330G

- Energy524kJ 125kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 771 kJ / 184 kcal
Product Description
- Chilled uncooked dough with olive oil for pizza and tomato sauce with herbs.
- For inspiring recipe ideas visit www.jusrol.co.uk
- Freshly baked in minutes
- With tomato sauce!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330G
Information
Ingredients
Dough (63%): Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Durum Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%), Raising Agents (Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Salt, Alcohol, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Corn Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Tomato Sauce (37%): Water, Tomato Paste (32%), Tomato Pieces (15%), Salt, Sugar, Dried Onions, Oregano, Basil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Dough may contain Soy, Milk and Egg For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated until ready to use. Do not freeze. For the dough, once opened use immediately. For the tomato sauce once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Use By: See Side of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation instructions: Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 6. Lightly oil a non-stick baking tray and place the dough directly onto the tray. Or, place onto non-stick baking paper.
- 1. Pull the corner of the red label down to the left.
- 2. The can will open itself.
- 3. Twist the can to remove the dough.
- 4. Unroll the dough and separate into 2 pizza bases. Prepare and cook one at a time.
- 5. Place one base on the tray (if the dough overlaps the tray, roll both ends slightly). Spread half the tomato sauce paste over the first pizza base.
- 6. Cover with the toppings of your choice.
- 7. Place the tray on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 14-16 minutes (or until golden brown). Ensure all toppings are fully cooked. Repeat steps 5-7 with the second pizza base.
- Each pizza serves 4
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Warnings
- SAFETY SEAL BUTTON ON LID POPS UP WHEN THE SEAL IS BROKEN.
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- At Jus-Rol™ we love our products and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone or contact us via our website.
- Freephone Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
- 0800 028 0089 (UK only)
- www.jusrol.co.uk
- 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
- www.jusrol.ie
Net Contents
545g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(uncooked) Per 100g
|(uncooked) 1/4 of pizza base with tomato sauce (68g)
|%* (68g)
|Energy
|771 kJ / 184 kcal
|524 kJ / 125 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|2.1 g
|1.5 g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|32.7 g
|22.2 g
|9%
|of which sugars
|5.4 g
|3.7 g
|4%
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|1.2 g
|-
|Protein
|6.5 g
|4.4 g
|9%
|Salt
|1.69 g
|1.15 g
|19%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY SEAL BUTTON ON LID POPS UP WHEN THE SEAL IS BROKEN.
