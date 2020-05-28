By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(9)Write a review
Palmolive Hygiene Sensitive Liquid Handwash 300Ml

£ 0.90
£0.30/100ml

  • Antibacterial Handwash with Aloe Vera Extract
  • Due to increased demand and social distancing measures in our factories, some Palmolive hand wash may be delivered with a screwcap instead of a pump. We recommend that you keep and reuse your pump.
  • This hand wash contains extract of aloe vera and a natural ingredient with antibacterial properties. Its mild formulation, also suitable for sensitive skin, leaves your hands hygenically clean. Dermatologically tested. Removes 99.9% of Bacteria.
  • Palmolive is a leading experiential brand that delights the senses with the best of nature
  • Removes 99.9% of bacteria
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (*A) / Sodium Laureth Sulfate (*B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lactic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Cocamide MEA, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 47005, *A/B: see production code

Storage

Keep product out of direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • Avoid product contact with calcareous stones and steel.
  • COSMETIC PRODUCT.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.eu.com

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great for these times of extra hand washing!

5 stars

This has a lovely fragrance but not too strong. It doesn't dry out the skin. Take care if you have bought this recently (May 2020) as there is no pump attached, just a normal screw cap so hold on to your previous pumps!

Not as shown in the photo.

1 stars

Arrived with a regular top, so no pump dispenser so not very useful :(

Skin-Friendly and nice aroma.

5 stars

My new favourite. Skin-friendly. Nice aroma.

Good price, lovely feel and fragrance!

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

This handwash is reasonable price. My 6 year old said "It feels soft and it has lovely frangrance". Ideal for family home.

Great for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

This time of year my hands are very dry and become cracked and sore. This product restores moisture and helps to protect my hands leaving them feeling soft and supple.

Kind to hands

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

Love this product my hands tend to be dry but using this soap my hands are well moisturised and smell duvine

Perfect for Sensitive souls!

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

Yes, I have a skin condition, but this is perfect, leaving my skin feeling soft and gentle - no mean feat now that I'm in my late fifties!

Really clean up with this soap!

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

Clean, soft hands for sensitive people. This liquid soap really raises the bar.

Great for All Ages!

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

Love this hand-wash. Looking after two small grandchildren I find this is a great product to use! Not only is it antibacterial to remove bacteria but is good for sensitive skin, so ideal for small children and older people (such as myself as I have sensitive skin). A great hand-wash for all ages!

