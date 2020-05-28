Palmolive Hygiene Sensitive Liquid Handwash 300Ml

Great for these times of extra hand washing!
This has a lovely fragrance but not too strong. It doesn't dry out the skin. Take care if you have bought this recently (May 2020) as there is no pump attached, just a normal screw cap so hold on to your previous pumps!
Not as shown in the photo.
Arrived with a regular top, so no pump dispenser so not very useful :(
Skin-Friendly and nice aroma.
My new favourite. Skin-friendly. Nice aroma.
Good price, lovely feel and fragrance!
This handwash is reasonable price. My 6 year old said "It feels soft and it has lovely frangrance". Ideal for family home.
Great for sensitive skin
This time of year my hands are very dry and become cracked and sore. This product restores moisture and helps to protect my hands leaving them feeling soft and supple.
Kind to hands
Love this product my hands tend to be dry but using this soap my hands are well moisturised and smell duvine
Perfect for Sensitive souls!
Yes, I have a skin condition, but this is perfect, leaving my skin feeling soft and gentle - no mean feat now that I'm in my late fifties!
Really clean up with this soap!
Clean, soft hands for sensitive people. This liquid soap really raises the bar.
Great for All Ages!
Love this hand-wash. Looking after two small grandchildren I find this is a great product to use! Not only is it antibacterial to remove bacteria but is good for sensitive skin, so ideal for small children and older people (such as myself as I have sensitive skin). A great hand-wash for all ages!