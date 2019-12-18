By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sanex Dermo Kids Body Wash & Foam Bath 500Ml

5(12)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

  • Sanex Dermo Kids bodywash and bath foam is specifically developed for children and approved by paediatricians. It gently cleanses without drying your child's delicate skin.
  • Restores Natural pH
  • Maintaining a healthy pH is essential for your skin. Sanex Dermo's unique formula actively works with your skin to help restore its own natural pH level.
  • For healthy, moisturised, soft skin.
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Paediatrician approved
  • Skin's natural moisturises
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 500ml

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-7, Glycol Distearate, Sodium PCA, Caprylyl Glycol, Zinc Sulfate, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate

Made in EU

  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

500ml ℮

Kind to skin

5 stars

My two younger children have eczema and most bath or shower soaps irritate their skin but this was lovely and soothed their skin.

Perfect for kids sensitive skin

5 stars

Started using this on my kids just three weeks ago and my daughter has a very sensitive skin that would make her skin react to anything but this product has made life more easier with no more rashes or dry patches or her skin or any flakes. The whole family now use the sanex range and it's perfect at making the skin feel healthy and superb clean as well as smelling fresh.

Bubbly Fun

5 stars

Excellent product - daughter has sensitive skin yet no problems with using this - loads of bubbles, clean skin, lovely scent, and lasts ages.

Lasts long and great smell

5 stars

This is very good for the kids as you only need a little at a time and it foams up nice, cleans well and leaves a great smell. The adults can use it as well.

Sanex Kids

5 stars

Both my children have sensitive skin and this product is fantastic as it doesn't cause any irritation. It foams up when applied to a sponge so my children love it and leaves there skin lovely and soft. Highly recommend this product.

Good fragrance and great value of money!

4 stars

Since I chose Sanex Bath gel, I have never changed to other brand. I am very satisfied with the concentrated texture, and the mild nice fragrance.

this product is true to foam

5 stars

I bought this product for my grandson after using myself after an op he has very sensitive skin with dry patches knees neck elbows after just three uses the difference was fantastic ive tried many products on market including prescribtion ones but this is by far the best I would rate this 10 out of 10 excellent will not change again and a brilliant price for such a good product peanuts compared to some very expensive products that only made things worse well done sanex

Great for kids bath time.

5 stars

I have been buying Sanex Kids for awhile now. I use it at bath time for my two little ones. It foams up well in the bath and has a lovely fresh smell. I especially like the fact that it has been approved by pediatricians.

Great on problem skin

5 stars

I have been using this on my 8yr old son who has very sensitive skin and eczema for the last 2months and usually he has to use just water or prescription washes which he hates. He went through a stage of hating baths and showers but now he absolutely loves the smell of the kids wash. I love the smell and having a clean boy after a battle free bathtime is a revelation and it hasn't irritated his skin once since we started using it. Brilliant bodywash I would definitely recommend.

Lovely product

5 stars

My daughter and I both use this product. It is very gentle on our skin, but still gets us nice clean and soft skin. Daughter likes it because of the bubbles. I like it because a little bit goes a long way

