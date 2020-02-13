By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmolive Naturals Coconut Shower Milk 250Ml

4(10)Write a review
£ 0.90
£0.36/100ml
  • Shower Cream Palmolive 'Coconut' with moisturising milk respects the natural balance of your skin and keeps it's natural moisture.
  • With moisturising milk
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Polyquarternium-7, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.eu.com

250ml ℮

Bring back the old scent! It was the best! I can’t

1 stars

Bring back the old scent! It was the best! I can’t find anything to replace it. The new formula is a no no from me

Was a little disappointed..

3 stars

was Looking forward to using this product, smells lovely but I found that doesn’t lather very well, compared to the Palmolive originals, ( older ones)

smell not nice

1 stars

This new Palmolive just do not smell same as old one, what a shame!! I will have to find after 10 years of using this brand something else

Lovely Product

4 stars

Lovely product

This product has fantastic features

5 stars

It makes you feel like your in your own little spa

All round cleanliness

5 stars

This product is soft and luxurious. Very feminine and smells gorgeous. Makes my skin feel really clean and soft.

Love it

5 stars

I like all the Palmolive shower creams but this one is my favourite. It's got a lovely subtle fragrance and my skin feels lovely after using it.

Best Shower Gel

5 stars

Every feature does its job to perfection. Used it for years.

Palmolive products

5 stars

I love palmolive products,they have such a sweet beautiful satisfying aromour.The fragrances can give one an almost both spiritually and romantic uplighfingexperience by just smelling the fragrance and feeling the soft gentle oil on the skin,a paradise experience can bring you back to nature and the smells of nature in its purist form.

Pampering product at affordable price

5 stars

i love Palmolive products because they are affordable so I can buy lots of different fragrances to use depending on my mood. The fragrances are rich, they leave my skin feeling soft and clean.

