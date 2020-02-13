Palmolive Naturals Coconut Shower Milk 250Ml

Bring back the old scent! It was the best! I can’t
Bring back the old scent! It was the best! I can’t find anything to replace it. The new formula is a no no from me
Was a little disappointed..
was Looking forward to using this product, smells lovely but I found that doesn’t lather very well, compared to the Palmolive originals, ( older ones)
smell not nice
This new Palmolive just do not smell same as old one, what a shame!! I will have to find after 10 years of using this brand something else
Lovely Product
Lovely product
This product has fantastic features
It makes you feel like your in your own little spa
All round cleanliness
This product is soft and luxurious. Very feminine and smells gorgeous. Makes my skin feel really clean and soft.
Love it
I like all the Palmolive shower creams but this one is my favourite. It's got a lovely subtle fragrance and my skin feels lovely after using it.
Best Shower Gel
Every feature does its job to perfection. Used it for years.
Palmolive products
I love palmolive products,they have such a sweet beautiful satisfying aromour.The fragrances can give one an almost both spiritually and romantic uplighfingexperience by just smelling the fragrance and feeling the soft gentle oil on the skin,a paradise experience can bring you back to nature and the smells of nature in its purist form.
Pampering product at affordable price
i love Palmolive products because they are affordable so I can buy lots of different fragrances to use depending on my mood. The fragrances are rich, they leave my skin feeling soft and clean.