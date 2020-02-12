Palmolive Naturals Milk & Honey Shower Milk 250Ml

Nice but hard to press open, the imperial leathe
Nice but hard to press open, the imperial leather.
Great but be careful
It is a great product. It smells lovely but the lid is not userfriendly as multiple times I tried to open the lid, I ended up cutting my skin. It is best to open with dry hands and possible leave open until your next wash. Other than that, great product. It is what it says on the pack. Although if you have any skin issues such as spots or redness and feel this product can clear these issues, then you should look for products made for that purpose. It is just a scented bodywash. The scent does not last long afterwards unfortunately.
not good
far to sickly smell
Lid is fiddly
Luxurious
This really does with a small amount soap up luxuriously Left my skin feeling moisturized.
Great features
I have used this shower cream for a long time now because I love the the honey scent of it as its not too sweet or too bitter, it's in between the two with makes it smell amazing. And I love this product even more because how it make my skin feel after I use it as I would always see a big improvement on my skin. Overall this shower milk/cream whatever you want to call it is an amazing product and it's affordable which doubles it's amazingness. Very happy with it.
luxurious smell and leaves skin silky smooth
I love the honey and moisturising milk shower cream, it smells divine! It glides on and a small amount used on a wash puff gives lots of lather and bubbles. It leaves your skin smelling beautiful. It is definately a luxurious product at a great price.
great soft and smooth
this is lush love the smell and feeling of it when it's on my skin
This smells amazing
This product not only smells amazing but also leaves my skin feeling lovely and soft
mrs
I use this on my 6yr old son and myself its luxurious and it is good value for money I have brought more expensive brand in the past but have never come up to scratch palmolive milk and honey. It has a milky lather and is gentle on the skin my son suffers witj sensitive skin and prickly heat so has helped.Its always on a good deal and is easy to reach supermarket. Lasts for along time and don't need alot The smell is intoxicating.