By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Doritos Cool Original Grab Bag 55G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Doritos Cool Original Grab Bag 55G
£ 0.85
£1.55/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy624kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ

Product Description

  • Cool Original Flavour Corn Chips
  • With intense flavours, full-on crunch and a Cool Original kick, Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for when you're out and about!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Grab bag
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cool Original Flavour [Flavourings (contains Milk), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid), Colour (Annatto), Milk Protein, Spice]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened consume within 3 days

Number of uses

This pack contains 1-2 servings

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g Serving (%*)Per 100g
Energy 624kJ2079kJ
-149kcal(7%*)498kcal
Fat 7.7g(11%*)25.5g
of which saturates 1.0g(5%*)3.5g
Carbohydrate 17.4g58.1g
of which sugars 0.8g(1%*)2.7g
Fibre 1.7g5.6g
Protein 1.8g5.9g
Salt 0.44g(7%*)1.48g
This pack contains 1-2 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Doritos Cool Original Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 1.99
£1.11/100g

Tesco British Soured Cream 150Ml

£ 0.70
£0.47/100ml

Red Bull Energy Drink 473Ml

£ 1.99
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Coca Cola Regular 500Ml

£ 1.48
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here