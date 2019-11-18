By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old Rosie Scrumpy Cider 2L Bottle

3(2)Write a review
Old Rosie Scrumpy Cider 2L Bottle
£ 5.00
£2.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider
  • Old Rosie is the name given to our 1921 Aveling and Porter steam roller. Strong, reliable and so loved by everyone in the Westons family we named this cloudy cider in her honour.
  • Light, crisp and dry, this truly old fashioned cloudy cider is slowly matured and left unfiltered. Sediment may affect its colour, so please gently invert to ensure an even distribution of cloudiness.
  • Contains approx. 10.7 standards drinks, 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
  • Slowly matured & left unfiltered
  • Suitable for vegetarian, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • Light, crisp and dry, this truly old fashioned cloudy cider is slowly matured and left unfiltered

Alcohol Units

13.6

ABV

6.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Refrigerated after opening and consume within 5 days.Best before end: see cap

Produce of

Product of UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,

Return to

  • Return for refund where applicable
  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ,
  • England.
  • www.westons-cider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2l ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

dissapointed

3 stars

The alcohol strength has been reduced, used as mulled cider so strength had no bearing for me although for some people the strength is important

reduced alcohol from 7.3 to 6.8 ! why ?

3 stars

reduced alcohol from 7.3 to 6.8 ! why ?

