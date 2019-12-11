By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Desiccated Coconut 200G

Whitworths Desiccated Coconut 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

100g contains
  • Energy2603kJ 632kcal
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2603kJ

Product Description

  • Desiccated Coconut.
  • Get creative...
  • Visit our website to bake the delicious Chocolate Lime Macaroons pictured on the front of this pack.
  • www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Facebook/WhitworthsUK
  • Instagram/WhitworthsUK
  • Twitter/Whitworths
  • Our Desiccated Coconut is light, crisp and naturally sweet. It's then finely shredded ready for you to add that special taste and texture to your creations and transfer you to a tropical destination!
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our products mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • Sweet & creamy for a world of exotic creations
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Desiccated Coconut (99%), Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Once opened, reseal and consume within 1 month.Store in a cool dry place. For best before date see side of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 8 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy 2603kJ651kJ
-632kcal158kcal
Fat 62.0g15.5g
of which saturates 53.4g13.4g
Carbohydrate 6.1g1.5g
of which sugars 6.1g1.5g
Fibre 13.7g3.4g
Protein 5.6g1.4g
Salt 0.1gTrace
This pack contains approx. 8 servings--

