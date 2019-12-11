Whitworths Desiccated Coconut 200G
Offer
- Energy2603kJ 632kcal32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2603kJ
Product Description
- Desiccated Coconut.
- Get creative...
- Visit our website to bake the delicious Chocolate Lime Macaroons pictured on the front of this pack.
- www.whitworths.co.uk
- Facebook/WhitworthsUK
- Instagram/WhitworthsUK
- Twitter/Whitworths
- Our Desiccated Coconut is light, crisp and naturally sweet. It's then finely shredded ready for you to add that special taste and texture to your creations and transfer you to a tropical destination!
- Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our products mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
- Sweet & creamy for a world of exotic creations
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Desiccated Coconut (99%), Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Once opened, reseal and consume within 1 month.Store in a cool dry place. For best before date see side of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 8 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|2603kJ
|651kJ
|-
|632kcal
|158kcal
|Fat
|62.0g
|15.5g
|of which saturates
|53.4g
|13.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|1.5g
|of which sugars
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|13.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Trace
|This pack contains approx. 8 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019