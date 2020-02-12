Manhattan Sx Freesat High Definition Satellite Box

Great value
I bought this to replace a Freesat box that I'd been using for the last seven years and was getting a bit cranky. It's a very simple plug in play installation and works perfectly. Very pleased.
REALLY easy to set up
Works a treat for mother in law whose Freeview picture was breaking up. If only she could get her head around technology though!!!!
So much better
Bought this for my parents 2 weeks ago. They had been running off an old sky box. This is so much clearer and much better than freeview
Good value and easy to set up
I purchased this item based on the positive reviews, and am not disappointed. It was an upgrade on my previous Bush Freesat SD. I can't believe how easy the Manhattan HD is to set up. Initially, I was a bit anxious about the set up, based on my previous Freesat box, but this one was really simple, and instructions easy to follow. Wish I hadn't waited so long to upgrade!
Easy set Up Great picture
Bought this to make use of an old sky dish when the freeview aerial started playing up. First rate product, easy to install easy to use and great picture
Great little box
As always with Tesco Direct speedy no nonsense delivery. Its a great little box at a very good price. Plug it in and away you go. Ideal bit of kit for a bedroom tv.
Freesat box
Great item simple to set up and use at the caravan
Great picture great channels easy to use : )
Great product easy to use good picture quick set up no problems
Not compatible with Sky q dish
Bought this to replace my sky subscription . Unfortunately this is not compatible if you have had Sky Q, and the amendment to the dish costs around £70. Other than that, the set up and interface looked good
Tiny and great little teceiver
This was a replacement for our previous Manhattan Plaza Sat Receiver. It is one of the few 8 day programme guides. Ours is for our motorhome and it’s perfect I was waiting for it to come out and first one I saw was on Tesco Direct. But it