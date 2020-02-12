By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Manhattan Sx Freesat High Definition Satellite Box

5(21)Write a review
Manhattan Sx Freesat High Definition Satellite Box
£ 49.00
£49.00/each

Product Description

  • Receives 200 Freesat channels including 13 in HD
  • Ultra compact design
  • AV kit supplied to connect to TVs without HDMI
  • Say hello to unbelievably good satellite TV - with no contract. The bold, beautiful 8-day TV Guide and intuitive Now & Next browser make it a doddle to find what to watch on over 200 channels. Experience stunning HD with Dolby Digital surround sound and enjoy upscaled SD channels for enhanced viewing. This ultra-compact Manhattan SX Freesat HD box delivers exceptional value and even includes both HDMI and SCART cables.*This product requires a satellites connection.

Information

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

5 stars

I bought this to replace a Freesat box that I'd been using for the last seven years and was getting a bit cranky. It's a very simple plug in play installation and works perfectly. Very pleased.

REALLY easy to set up

5 stars

Works a treat for mother in law whose Freeview picture was breaking up. If only she could get her head around technology though!!!!

So much better

5 stars

Bought this for my parents 2 weeks ago. They had been running off an old sky box. This is so much clearer and much better than freeview

Good value and easy to set up

5 stars

I purchased this item based on the positive reviews, and am not disappointed. It was an upgrade on my previous Bush Freesat SD. I can't believe how easy the Manhattan HD is to set up. Initially, I was a bit anxious about the set up, based on my previous Freesat box, but this one was really simple, and instructions easy to follow. Wish I hadn't waited so long to upgrade!

Easy set Up Great picture

5 stars

Bought this to make use of an old sky dish when the freeview aerial started playing up. First rate product, easy to install easy to use and great picture

Great little box

5 stars

As always with Tesco Direct speedy no nonsense delivery. Its a great little box at a very good price. Plug it in and away you go. Ideal bit of kit for a bedroom tv.

Freesat box

5 stars

Great item simple to set up and use at the caravan

Great picture great channels easy to use : )

5 stars

Great product easy to use good picture quick set up no problems

Not compatible with Sky q dish

3 stars

Bought this to replace my sky subscription . Unfortunately this is not compatible if you have had Sky Q, and the amendment to the dish costs around £70. Other than that, the set up and interface looked good

Tiny and great little teceiver

5 stars

This was a replacement for our previous Manhattan Plaza Sat Receiver. It is one of the few 8 day programme guides. Ours is for our motorhome and it’s perfect I was waiting for it to come out and first one I saw was on Tesco Direct. But it

