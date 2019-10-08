By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bella Cucina Prosecco 75Cl

4.5(58)Write a review
image 1 of Bella Cucina Prosecco 75Cl
£ 6.25
£6.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy356kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Prosecco D.O.C. Spumante extra-dry
  • This sparkling wine from North East Italy is classically refreshing & lively with crisp fruit flavours & floral notes. It is ideal served well chilled as an aperitif or alternatively with light fish dishes and white meats.
  • 11% vol
  • 8.3 UK Units
  • 1.4 UK units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults not regularly exceed:
  • Men: 3-4 units daily
  • Women: 2-3 units daily
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • Glass bottle: widely recycled
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This sparkling wine from North East Italy is classically refreshing & lively with crisp fruit flavours & floral notes

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Prosecco

Vinification Details

  • The wine is made in the long perfected method of the region. A light and delicate still 'base' wine is made from the carefully harvested grapes. The quality is key at this stage to ensure the balance of the final wine is at the highest standard. This still wine is then placed into a large vessel and yeast and some sugar added. The yeast reacts with the sugar and a secondary fermentation takes place during which carbon dioxide is produced. This gas has nowhere to escape to as the vessel is pressurised and therefore slowly dissolves into the liquid. Subsequently it is released when the bottle is opened and forms the bubbles that make the wine so fresh and attractive.

History

  • Prosecco as we know it today first came to market around the 1960s when the winemakers of the region began to produce it in a dryer style.

Regional Information

  • The Veneto is one of the largest wine producing regions of Italy. Being in the North of the country and lying quite close to the cooling influence of the Adriatic sea, it is climatically suited to producing delicate, fresh and elegant wine-styles.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Do not store at high temperature or shake the bottle before opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • It is ideal served well chilled as an aperitif or alternatively with light fish dishes and white meats.
  • Open with care.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pack. Glass

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.P.A.,
  • Cossano Belbo,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.P.A.,
  • Cossano Belbo,
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy285kJ / 69kcal356kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

58 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bella Cucina A Prosecco to recomend.

5 stars

The best Prosecco I have had upto date. The first time I ordered it I was a bit dubious because os the low price but it was great and hav'nt had any other since. It's light , dry, and lovely to drink anytime. I have to admit to drinking it instead of my usual Ros'e. Give it a try you may be surprised.

Brought 2 of these from a store and they both were

2 stars

Brought 2 of these from a store and they both were flat.

I'm not really a fan of Prosecco, but this was del

5 stars

I'm not really a fan of Prosecco, but this was delicious! We had to go out again and buy more as everyone liked it.

Best value out there

5 stars

Refreshing, sparkly (obviously), tasty. I've tried quite a few different Proseccos recently and found this one to be the best tasting. Will definitely be opening some at Xmas.

Good deal

5 stars

Fantastic offer, great tasting prosecco, better than a lot of more expensive tasting bottles

Best Extra Dry Prosecco EXCELLENT!

5 stars

Best tasting and best value Prosecco I've tried in recent years, as I prefer the less sweet taste, which makes it taste closer to a real champagne.Because the Bella Cucina is extra dry it's perfect for mixing/making cocktails, such as my favourite - sloe gin with Prosecco, etc. Prosecco is generally a cheap drink to produce compared with champagne so it's a waste of money paying a lot for it.

Good value and very drinkable

5 stars

Not much more to say really, for the price this prosecco was amazing. Very easy to drink, good for special occasions where you need fizz but can't stretch the budget too far and to have it delivered to the door free was even better! :-)

Nice bit of bubbly

4 stars

Nice light not to fizzy wine, nice just to sip on a hot summers dayI

Bella Cucina Prosecco 75cl "Bellissimo"

5 stars

A very enjoyable, value for money Prosecco! Ideal for a party, for friends to chillax.

Really lovely and such a bargain!

5 stars

We bought several cases of this to use for welcome drinks for our wedding party. It's such a lovely Prosecco, you'd never know it cost as little as it does!

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

