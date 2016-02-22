By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Pack Plastic Silver Hangers

Tesco 6 Pack Plastic Silver Hangers
  • Trouser bar design with hooks for garment loops
  • Plastic
  • Pack of 6 hangers
  • - 6 pack of hangers
  • - H3 X L43 X W22 cm
  • Our six-pack of Tesco Silver Hangers is essential for keeping your clothes looking their best. These can be used with dresses, blouses, shirts and suits, and for hanging trousers and ties over the central bar. The coat hangers are wipe-clean, light and durable. You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

not as strong as i expected

i thought it's be rock solid, but it's not as weak as wired hangers either, so over all it's ok.

Really happy with this purchase. Useful and strong

better than expected

I bought these hangers a couple if weeks ago because I needed something cheap and sturdy and these did the job very well indeed. Particularly impressed at the quality at this price.

Sturdy and excellent value for money.

I purchased a number of these hangers last year and I was very pleased to find they were still available.

Great product

Nice sturdy hangers and not too big. I've replaced all my daughter's hangers with these. Good price too.

Great value pack of hangers

Have bought multiple packs for sorting our wardrobes post moving house and at this price we no longer struggle to find a hanger when laundry is done

Sturdy and useful!

These hangers work great! They're sturdy and the clips are helpful for holding onto my looser-necked dresses and sweaters. No complaints at all!

