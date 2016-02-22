Tesco 6 Pack Plastic Silver Hangers

not as strong as i expected
i thought it's be rock solid, but it's not as weak as wired hangers either, so over all it's ok.
Useful
Really happy with this purchase. Useful and strong
better than expected
I bought these hangers a couple if weeks ago because I needed something cheap and sturdy and these did the job very well indeed. Particularly impressed at the quality at this price.
Sturdy and excellent value for money.
I purchased a number of these hangers last year and I was very pleased to find they were still available.
Great product
Nice sturdy hangers and not too big. I've replaced all my daughter's hangers with these. Good price too.
Great value pack of hangers
Have bought multiple packs for sorting our wardrobes post moving house and at this price we no longer struggle to find a hanger when laundry is done
Sturdy and useful!
These hangers work great! They're sturdy and the clips are helpful for holding onto my looser-necked dresses and sweaters. No complaints at all!