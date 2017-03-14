By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics 40 Pack Hangers

4.5(139)Write a review
Tesco Basics 40 Pack Hangers
£ 4.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 40
  • Black plastic
  • Include hanging hooks
  • This pack of 40 coat hangers are perfectly designed for holding a range of garments including dresses, blouses, shirts and suits, and for hanging trousers and ties over the central bar.

Information

139 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good value for money

4 stars

Good value for money , would buy again Delivered quickly

Perfect

5 stars

Through England hangers greatly serve the purpose required

Sturdy, Value for money

5 stars

I bought these a month ago and the hangers have never failed me. They are value for money. The order arrived on time and was very well packaged.

Exactly what I wanted!

5 stars

Needed matching black hangers - these were a bargain and did the job. Great value.

Great cheap hangers

5 stars

Really good value! Could be slightly on the small side but still perfect for the price!!

Great Product

5 stars

Not bad for the price, work perfectly fine, arrived quickly to my local store as well

Great hangers, even better price.

5 stars

I was sceptical at first, due to the price being so low, but I went ahead & bought them, and I'm glad I did! They are good quality for the price, and they look good too.

Fantastic hangers

5 stars

These hangers are a brilliant price and are as good as the more expensive ones I have. Will definitely be buying more!

Good quality

5 stars

Strong and good quality even strong enough for hanging heavy items such as costs. Great value for money.

Nice and thin hangers

4 stars

This is the second set I have bought they are nice and thin so don't take up a lot of room in the wardrobe only thing I would change is have bits on top so that the clothes could stay on better. But happy with them overall. I have even bought some for my work

