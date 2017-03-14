Tesco Basics 40 Pack Hangers

Good value for money
Good value for money , would buy again Delivered quickly
Perfect
Through England hangers greatly serve the purpose required
Sturdy, Value for money
I bought these a month ago and the hangers have never failed me. They are value for money. The order arrived on time and was very well packaged.
Exactly what I wanted!
Needed matching black hangers - these were a bargain and did the job. Great value.
Great cheap hangers
Really good value! Could be slightly on the small side but still perfect for the price!!
Great Product
Not bad for the price, work perfectly fine, arrived quickly to my local store as well
Great hangers, even better price.
I was sceptical at first, due to the price being so low, but I went ahead & bought them, and I'm glad I did! They are good quality for the price, and they look good too.
Fantastic hangers
These hangers are a brilliant price and are as good as the more expensive ones I have. Will definitely be buying more!
Good quality
Strong and good quality even strong enough for hanging heavy items such as costs. Great value for money.
Nice and thin hangers
This is the second set I have bought they are nice and thin so don't take up a lot of room in the wardrobe only thing I would change is have bits on top so that the clothes could stay on better. But happy with them overall. I have even bought some for my work