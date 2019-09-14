Tesco Wooden Storm Pegs 24 Pack

Misleading recycling information on packaging
These are perfectly decent, long-lasting clothes pegs - I have bought them before, and they are totally fit for purpose. However, the recycling code on the plastic wrapping is (presumably deliberately) misleading. It is marked "21 PAP" - which, when I look it up, relates to mixed paper, and would be appropriate for the bit of thin cardboard to which the pegs are attached - but it is not on the cardboard, it is on the plastic wrapping. And totally absent is the appropriate code to say what type of plastic it is. I want to know whether or not I can put it in either my kerbside recycling or the plastic bag recycling, or whether I have to put it in general rubbish - but they don't bother to tell me that. I was annoyed enough about this to sit down and write this review!
Quite good value for money
I was running out of pegs which I find have a surprising range of uses
The BEST pegs you will EVER use!!
These are the best pegs I have EVER used for several reasons : the quality is superior - smooth sturdy and wooden, with a large steel clip holding it all together that never slides off or goes wonky like other pegs. Eco-friendly natural materials, look beautiful too - perfect for hanging out sheets and towels when doing your eco washing. Ive invested in two packs and I know they will last many years.
They are pegs
What to say about wooden pegs? They, err, are very good at pegging things up. Things don't fall off the line. They are not plastic so they don't break easily and they are cheap. These make me as happy as pegs can.
Pegs survived storm Katie
I moved back to the UK after living in the US where I had an industrial strength dryer. New flat only has a washing machine, so I put up washing line on terrace. Did washing this morning as it was sunny and then 5 minutes later there was a thunderstorm. I gave up running outside to bring in washing every time the weather changed. Despite gale force winds storm pegs kept washing on line unlike previous plastic pegs where I had to retrieve underwear from the communal gardens. So happy with purchase.
Great packet of pegs
Not only was it a very enjoyable experience to pick up these pegs from the click and collect service, they work wonders in the theatre show that we got hold of them for. Practical and great looking too!
Good for preserving bags of food
I bought this to use it for preserving bags of food as I find them more useful than the bag clips you can get (10 for like 2 pounds).
Serves Its Purpose
I used these pegs for a craft project for the residents in my student housing, and have been very satisfied with them thus far! No breaking, snapping, etc.
Good Pegs
Easy to use, good quality pegs. I have used these to hang my children's pictures on the wall and they look really smart.
Good sturdy pegs
These pegs are far superior to most others I have seen.