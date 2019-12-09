By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frustration

Frustration
  • Be the first to get your counters to the middle & protected by the Genie
  • Features a new Slam-o-matic feature to shake the dice, roll a 6 to begin
  • Beware of your friends landing on your counter or you will go to the start
  • - Pop-O-Matic die roller rolls the die
  • - Move your pegs around the board
  • - Send other players' pegs home when you land on the same space
  • Pop into the racing, chasing game where everyone's frustrated! Set up your pegs and then hit the Pop-O-Matic die roller. Depending on what you roll, you can move your pegs to the Start space, move your pegs forward - or watch other players move while you can't! Each of your pegs has to go all the way around the board to the Finish space, but watch out - if another player's peg lands on the same space as yours, your peg has to start over. The player who gets all 4 pegs into the Finish space wins! Pop all around the board for the win when you play Frustration!
  • Warning: Choking Hazard - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.
  • Ages 5 and up.
  • For 2 to 4 players.
  • Adult assembly required.

Frustration Game

5 stars

Really happy with my purchase, excellent price, excellent service, delivered next day to my chosen collection point

Great fun!

5 stars

Great game, made better by quick delivery and good service.

Great game

4 stars

I brought this game as a Christmas present for a family member. This game as has made our Christmas with plenty of laughs.

Brilliant

5 stars

Brought these for Christmas as always played when my Children were young. Didnt disappoint. All ages get involved.

Love the oldies

5 stars

It’s great to get the traditional games, lots of laughter and easy to play x loved playing this over Christmas x

Great value!

5 stars

Excellent service. Great value. My godson loved it.

Better than when I was young!

5 stars

I bought this for my nieces for Xmas as I used to love this games as a child. Its much improved from when I used to play it - they loved It!

Simple to set up and play with.

5 stars

Played within Xmas day and still being played with. Children's ages 13, 11, 37, 45. So simple to set up and easy to play. Very frustrating at times.....love it

Great product

5 stars

Bought this as a stocking filler for my niece. She loves it.

Frustration game

5 stars

Bought this game for a christmas present, great game for kids. Very quick delivery from Tesco too which was fantastic.

