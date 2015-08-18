Sma Pro First Infant Milk From Birth 1Litre

to long
i love the product i think it is a lot easy then haveing to make up bottles
Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils(Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed, Palm), Whey Protein (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Magnesium Chloride, L-Phenylalanine, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Arachidonic Acid-Rich Oil (AA), Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Histidine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanotine-5' Monophosphate), Zinc, Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin E, Niacin, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Riboflavin, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenate, Biotin, Vitamin D
Check best before dateBefore opening store in a cool dry place (4-25ºC) away from direct light. Once open, reseal carton and store in the fridge (5ºC or below). Consume within 48 hour Do not freeze. For best before end date see top of carton.
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 10ml
|Energy
|282 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|of which, saturates
|0.9 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5 g
|of which, sugars
|7.5 g
|Protein
|1.28 g
|Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|75 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.1 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.4 mg
|Vitamin K
|6.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|12 mg
|Thiamin
|0.1 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.2 mg
|Niacin
|0.5 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folic Acid
|11 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.13 µg
|Biotin
|1.7 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.6 mg
|Sodium
|24 mg
|Potassium
|77 mg
|Chloride
|39 mg
|Calcium
|39 mg
|Phosphorus
|24 mg
|Magnesium
|5.2 mg
|Iron
|0.7 mg
|Zinc
|0.7 mg
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01 mg
|Selenium
|1.3 µg
|Iodine
|18 µg
|Taurine
|4.6 mg
|Choline
|8.5 mg
|Inositol
|9.5 mg
|L-Carnitine
|1 mg
|Nucleotidesa
|2 mg
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)
|44 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|8.4 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|530 mg
|Arachidonic acid (AA)††
|8.4 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5
|-
|Sodium is present for nutritional purposes
|-
|aNucleotides value represent innate and fortified levels
|-
|SMA® PRO First Infatn Milk contains Taurine and Nucleotides
|-
|††LCPs= Long Chain Polyunsaturates
|-
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable for birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
