Sma Pro First Infant Milk From Birth 1Litre

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sma Pro First Infant Milk From Birth 1Litre
£ 3.00
£3.00/litre

Product Description

  • First Infant Milk from Birth Ready-to-Feed
  • Nutritionally complete
  • Contains Omega 3 & 6 LCPs
  • Easy to digest
  • Follow us on Facebook: @SMABabyClubUKIreland
  • Stage 1, from birth
  • Breast milk substitute
  • Same formula, fresh new design
  • Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
  • SMA® PRO First Infant Milk, our best alternative to breast milk, when baby is not breastfed. Breastfeeding provides the best start for your baby, but if you decide to combination feed or bottle-feed then SMA® PRO First Infant Milk is a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute, enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs.
  • Ready-to-feed resealable liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a sterilised bottle. Available in 1 litre and 200 ml on-the-go resealable cartons. Starter pack also available containing 6 x SMA® PRO First Infant Milk 70 ml plastic bottles with 6 x NUK® pre-sterilised orthodontic teats. Also available in 800 g powder.
  • Science Inspired by Nature
  • Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the complex structure of breast milk and to applying the learnings from nature to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® PRO First Infant Milk, a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute, expertly created with nature in mind to support babies' unique nutritional needs.
  • Breast milk substitute
  • For combination & bottle-fed babies
  • Nutritionally complete and enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs
  • Ready-to-feed and resealable
  • Suitable for Halal
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils(Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed, Palm), Whey Protein (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Magnesium Chloride, L-Phenylalanine, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Arachidonic Acid-Rich Oil (AA), Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Histidine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanotine-5' Monophosphate), Zinc, Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin E, Niacin, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Riboflavin, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenate, Biotin, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Check best before dateBefore opening store in a cool dry place (4-25ºC) away from direct light. Once open, reseal carton and store in the fridge (5ºC or below). Consume within 48 hour Do not freeze. For best before end date see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide birth - 12 months
  • Approx. age of baby: Birth - 2 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.4kg, 7 1/2lb; Size of Feed: 100ml, 3 1/2fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age of baby: 2 - 4 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.7kg, 8lb; Size of Feed: 130ml, 4 1/2fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age of baby: 4 - 8 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 4.2kg, 9 1/4lb; Size of Feed: 130ml, 4 1/2fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age of baby: 2 months; Approx. weight of baby: 5.3kg, 11 3/4lb; Size of Feed: 170ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age of baby: 3 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.1kg, 13 1/2lb; Size of Feed: 200ml, 7 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age of baby: 4 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.7kg, 14 3/4lb; Size of Feed: 200ml, 7 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age of baby: 6 months; Approx. weight of baby: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb; Size of Feed: 250ml, 8 1/2fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 4
  • Approx. age of baby: 7 - 12 months; Approx. weight of baby: -kg, -lb; Size of Feed: 200ml, 7 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 3
  • This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand.
  • Preparing your baby's feed
  • Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • 2 If carton is damaged in any way, do not use. Shake carton well and unscrew cap. Pour desired amount into a sterilised bottle and add sterilised teat and cap. Replace plastic cap on carton.
  • 3 SMA® PRO First Infant Milk can be fed at room temperature. If required to heat, stand filled bottle in warm water, do not immerse the teat.
  • 4 Before feeding shake the bottle well. If warmed, test temperature by shaking a dew drops onto the inside of your wrist - milk should be lukewarm.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour.
  • For older babies, ready to use formulae can be added to food.
  • Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed
  • Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding
  • Remember, cow's milk should not be used as a drink during the first year

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable for birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • SMA Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • SMA Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
  • UK 0800 081 81 80
  • www.smababy.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 10ml
Energy 282 kJ
-67 kcal
Fat 3.6 g
of which, saturates 0.9 g
of which, unsaturates2.7 g
Carbohydrate 7.5 g
of which, sugars 7.5 g
Protein 1.28 g
Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)0.06 g
Vitamin A 75 µg
Vitamin D 1.1 µg
Vitamin E 1.4 mg
Vitamin K 6.4 µg
Vitamin C 12 mg
Thiamin0.1 mg
Riboflavin0.2 mg
Niacin 0.5 mg
Vitamin B6 0.04 mg
Folic Acid 11 µg
Vitamin B12 0.13 µg
Biotin 1.7 µg
Pantothenic Acid 0.6 mg
Sodium 24 mg
Potassium 77 mg
Chloride 39 mg
Calcium 39 mg
Phosphorus 24 mg
Magnesium 5.2 mg
Iron 0.7 mg
Zinc 0.7 mg
Copper 0.05 mg
Manganese 0.02 mg
Fluoride <0.01 mg
Selenium 1.3 µg
Iodine 18 µg
Taurine4.6 mg
Choline8.5 mg
Inositol9.5 mg
L-Carnitine1 mg
Nucleotidesa2 mg
α-linolenic acid (ALA)44 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††8.4 mg
Linoleic acid (LA)530 mg
Arachidonic acid (AA)††8.4 mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
Omega 3:-
Omega 6:-
*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5-
Sodium is present for nutritional purposes-
aNucleotides value represent innate and fortified levels-
SMA® PRO First Infatn Milk contains Taurine and Nucleotides-
††LCPs= Long Chain Polyunsaturates-

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

to long

3 stars

i love the product i think it is a lot easy then haveing to make up bottles

