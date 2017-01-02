Paul Smith Eau De Toilette 100Ml

Great fragrance
I keep coming back to this fragrance, it's not too strong, woody and fresh at the same time.
Fabulous gift for Christmas!
I bought this as a gift for a family member, and he loved it, so I am really pleased!
Paul smith EDT 100ml spray
I bought this just over 2 sweeks ago and it was a fantastic price and delivered extremely quickly.
Smells lush!
Bought the aftershave from Tesco as I am very aware of buying from other online marketplace retailers who sell fake aftershave amongst other things! Very happy with the aftershave!
Lovely Fragrance
I bought this on peoples reviews having never tried it before, and I must say I am not disappointed. It has a really fresh summery scent yet masculine ,Subtle . Also received complements from both sexes.
Same high quality cheaper price
easy to order online and super fast delivery as it ready for collection at my favourite click+collect point store.
great price and great smell
I bought this for my brother for Christmas, he was very happy with this would definitely buy again :)
Love this
This is my favourite fragrance for a man. I have complimented several men on their fragrance and when I have asked the name it has usually been by Paul Smith. This is soft and subtle with woody notes and leaves a lovely lingering powdery smell on the skin. The fragrance is pure class and surpasses many others I have purchased.
Smells lovely
Was very pleased with this purchase Great value for money
Great service.
Nice fresh scent, great price, and available for collection from my local store the day after order, even at Christmas. What's not to like?