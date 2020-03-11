By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paul Smith Eau De Parfum 100Ml

5(42)Write a review
£ 20.00
£20.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Large 100ml size
  • Floral fragrance for women
  • Scent released in 2000
  • Indulge yourself with this classic floral scent from Paul Smith. Perfect to wear at anytime of the day, Paul Smith Women is a vivid, woody fragrance featuring complex fruity top notes, beautifully blended with floral and cedar and a hint of pink peppercorns.
  • A fragrance you will want to wear again and again, it comes in a 100ml eau de parfum spray contained within the instantly recognisable square Paul Smith bottle.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

42 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic value for money!!

5 stars

I bought this as a birthday present...fantastic value 100ml for the same prices as 30ml, bargain!

Paul Smith Perfume for Women

5 stars

For me, the best thing was actually finding this perfume for sale. I looked everywhere and only Tesco Direct had it in stock. It has a great bouquet, and my wife, who is a busy healthcare professional, running patient clinics all week, needs a fragrance that is not overpowering but can also last throughout the day without being one of those heavy "winter" fragrances. This is a sophisticated light bright fragrance that is up there with the other leading brands such as Prada or Chanel. All at a very competitive price and delivered in days. Well done Sir Paul Smith and Tesco Direct!

paul smith perfume

5 stars

i purchased this as a christmas gift from tesco online this is the best price for 100ml bottle very pleased to say the least deliverd to my nearest store for free !!! the smell is amazing as purchased before very refreshing and clean scent merry christmas to all

Exactly what I ordered & needed

5 stars

Knowing that Paul Smith has decided to stop the production of Woman, searching for 100ml of my favourite perfume is challenging, so finding this is awesome! thank you Tesco

Lovely Perfume

5 stars

I love Paul Smith Rose and Extreme and thought I would try this one too and I was not disappointed, it is absolutely beautiful, none of his perfumes fail to disappoint, would certainly recommend this product to all.

Great for wearing during the day

5 stars

This is a lovely, fresh, perfume that is ideal for wearing during the day - not too heavy.

Great

5 stars

I bought this last months I love it!! Fantastic product. Great service and fast delivery

Good value

5 stars

Good product and price. Smells nice and packaging looks good.

Great saving

5 stars

Always use this perfume for work and love it. It was a good price and I elected to collect from store which was a fast and efficient service.

Lovely perfume. Great value.

5 stars

I bought this as an everyday perfume and I love it. I had it a few years ago and loved it then as well.

