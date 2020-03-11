Paul Smith Eau De Parfum 100Ml

Fantastic value for money!!
I bought this as a birthday present...fantastic value 100ml for the same prices as 30ml, bargain!
Paul Smith Perfume for Women
For me, the best thing was actually finding this perfume for sale. I looked everywhere and only Tesco Direct had it in stock. It has a great bouquet, and my wife, who is a busy healthcare professional, running patient clinics all week, needs a fragrance that is not overpowering but can also last throughout the day without being one of those heavy "winter" fragrances. This is a sophisticated light bright fragrance that is up there with the other leading brands such as Prada or Chanel. All at a very competitive price and delivered in days. Well done Sir Paul Smith and Tesco Direct!
paul smith perfume
i purchased this as a christmas gift from tesco online this is the best price for 100ml bottle very pleased to say the least deliverd to my nearest store for free !!! the smell is amazing as purchased before very refreshing and clean scent merry christmas to all
Exactly what I ordered & needed
Knowing that Paul Smith has decided to stop the production of Woman, searching for 100ml of my favourite perfume is challenging, so finding this is awesome! thank you Tesco
Lovely Perfume
I love Paul Smith Rose and Extreme and thought I would try this one too and I was not disappointed, it is absolutely beautiful, none of his perfumes fail to disappoint, would certainly recommend this product to all.
Great for wearing during the day
This is a lovely, fresh, perfume that is ideal for wearing during the day - not too heavy.
Great
I bought this last months I love it!! Fantastic product. Great service and fast delivery
Good value
Good product and price. Smells nice and packaging looks good.
Great saving
Always use this perfume for work and love it. It was a good price and I elected to collect from store which was a fast and efficient service.
Lovely perfume. Great value.
I bought this as an everyday perfume and I love it. I had it a few years ago and loved it then as well.