Cow & Gate 1 First Milk 1 Litre Ready To Feed Liquid

Product Description
- First Infant Milk from Birth
- Nutritionally complete
- For bottle-fed babies
- Ready to feed, UHT sterilised
- For information on Halaal, visit our website.
- Why choose Cow & Gate?
- When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. At Cow & Gate we want to lend a helping hand too.
- Cow & Gate first infant milk is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute suitable from birth. It can be used for combination feeding or if baby is not being breastfed.
- Nucleotides
- LCPs
- Oligosaccharides (GOS/FOS)
- What's next?
- Sitting, clapping, crawling - as they do more, they need more. From 6-12 months your little one will be developing new skills at an amazing pace. Our follow-on milk can help support your baby's changing needs at this special time in their development, as part of a varied, balanced diet.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Breastmilk substitute
- For bottle & combination fed babies
- Ready to use
- UHT sterilised
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Calcium Hydroxide, Potassium Bicarbonate, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Hydroxide, Taurine, Magnesium Oxide, Inositol, Iron Lactate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin A, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, L-Carnitine, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Biotin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin K1, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Before opening, store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, any unused milk in this 1 litre bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 48 hours Best Before: see bottle neck
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide 0-12 months
- Approx. age: 0-2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6, Single feed: 90ml, 3fl oz
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, Single feed: 120ml, 4fl oz
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, Single feed: 150ml, 5fl oz
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz
- Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz
- Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: -kg, -lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- How to prepare
- Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Shake the bottle of Cow & Gate infant milk before opening. Using the feeding guide, pour the required amount of infant milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
- 3 Cow & Gate infant milk can be given at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
- For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the feeding bottle as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Important feeding instructions
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
- Ready to use whenever your baby is
- Ready-to-use milks don't need any preparation. Just pour them straight into your little one's sterilised bottle. Also available in a 200ml bottle.
Warnings
- Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk from birth should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- Dental advice: When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- Quality guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Want to know more?
- Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call. We'll be happy to chat to you about feeding your little one or about any of our products and services.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|275 kJ
|-
|66 kcal
|Fat
|3.4 g
|of which, saturates
|1.5 g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.9 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.016 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.006 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.006 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3 g
|of which, sugars
|7.2 g
|of which, lactose
|7.0 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|Whey
|0.8 g
|Casein
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
|Vitamin A
|55 µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1 mg a-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.5 µg
|Vitamin C
|8.3 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.10 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43 mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.33 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folic acid
|12 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18 µg
|Biotin
|1.5 µg
|Sodium
|18 g
|Potassium
|68 mg
|Chloride
|41 mg
|Calcium
|50 mg
|Phosphorus
|28 mg
|Magnesium
|5 mg
|Iron
|0.55 mg
|Zinc
|0.50 mg
|Copper
|0.040 mg
|Manganese
|0.008 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.003 mg
|Selenium
|1.5 µg
|Iodine
|12 µg
|Choline
|10 mg
|Taurine
|5.3 mg
|Inositol
|3.3 mg
|L-carnitine
|0.9 mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2 mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8 g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk from birth should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. Dental advice: When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019