Tesco Sliced Greens 300G

£ 1.00
£3.34/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced Greens
  • Great for stir fry's, stews and Sunday lunches
  • Tasty and wholesome
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. At Tesco, our greens come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, TH Clements, is a family owned business which has been growing greens for 50 years. Neil and his skilled team grow them in the fertile slit soils Lincolnshire where the milk coastal climate creates ideal growing conditions. These green collards are hand harvested for size freshness.
  • Harvested by hand for a bold flavoured classic
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality since 1919
  • High in vitamin C
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

Spring Greens

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water.
Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir-fry over a medium/high heat for 4-5 minutes.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 100g serving contains
Energy168kJ / 40kcal168kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.0g1.0g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.1g
Sugars2.7g2.7g
Fibre3.4g3.4g
Protein3.0g3.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin A438µg (55%NRV)438µg (55%NRV)
Vitamin C180mg (225%NRV)180mg (225%NRV)
Folic Acid92.0µg (46%NRV)92.0µg (46%NRV)
Calcium210mg (26%NRV)210mg (26%NRV)
Iron3mg (21%NRV)3mg (21%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Greens. The sublime cut.

5 stars

Sublime any way you want. Whether trad UK style or oriental. Good enough to eat on their own.

Bought to save time which unfortunately it did not

2 stars

I usually buy whole cabbage and will do so again in the future. I bought this product to save time for New Year’s Day dinner. Unfortunately this did not work out. I spent some considerable time picking out the inedible pieces of cabbage that were included in both of the bags. Some pieces were discoloured and others were the pieces I would normally trim and discard. On the whole I was disappointed with this product.

Now that Tesco have cut out the midribs from the g

5 stars

Now that Tesco have cut out the midribs from the greens before slicing they are delicious and are steamed in 5 minutes. Lovely and healthy.

