Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate White 150G
Offer
Product Description
- White Chocolate
- Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
- For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
- Dr. Oetker White Chocolate has a creamy, vanilla flavour and is perfect for baking, as its high quality cocoa butter makes it melt smoothly and evenly.
- The delicious white chocolate can be used as an ingredient, to cover or decorate your bakes.
- Unlike confectionary chocolate, a high quality baking chocolate guarantees a reliable baking performance whilst maintaining flavour.
- Melts smoothly
- Created for bakers
- 26% cocoa butter
- Perfect for rocky roads, desserts & cheesecakes
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Break into squares and place in a dry heatproof bowl over a pan of hot (not boiling) water and stir until smooth.
Take care not to get water into the melting chocolate.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get it Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13 Block E,
- Calmount Park,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2350 kJ/563 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|of which sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|8.5 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019