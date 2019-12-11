Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate Milk 150G
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- Dr. Oetker Milk Chocolate is made with 35% cocoa solids. Our signature blend of cocoa solids makes Dr. Oetker chocolate perfect for baking, as it melts smoothly and has a rich and creamy flavour.
- The delicious milk chocolate can be used as an ingredient, to cover or decorate your bakes.
- Unlike confectionary chocolate, a high quality baking chocolate guarantees a reliable baking performance whilst maintaining flavour.
- Melts smoothly
- Created for bakers
- 35% cocoa solids
- Perfect for rocky roads, desserts & biscuits
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Cocoa Solids 35% minimum, Milk Solids 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Break into squares and place in a dry heatproof bowl over a pan of hot (not boiling) water and stir until smooth.
Take care not to get water into the melting chocolate.
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2327 kJ/558 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|of which saturates
|23 g
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|of which sugars
|50 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
