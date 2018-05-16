By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haribo Maoam Party Mix 350G

image 1 of Haribo Maoam Party Mix 350G
£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Chewy Sweets
  • For all the latest MAOAM news...
  • Facebook/MAOAMUK
  • Twitter@OfficialMAOAM
  • Get the party started with MAOAM!
  • Stripes, Happy Fruttis, Bloxx, Joystixx
  • This product is a random mixture. Therefore it is possible that the actual content differs from contents of the specified target mixture.
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelatine, Flavouring

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on back of pack).

Number of uses

Package contains 14 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 666 kJ/394 kcal5 %
Fat:6.4 g2 %
of which saturates:3.2 g4 %
Carbohydrate:84 g8 %
of which sugars:60 g17 %
Protein:1.0 g<1 %
Salt:0.02 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

