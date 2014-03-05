Seven Seas Pregnancy With Folic Acid 28S
Product Description
- 28 Pregnancy Vitamin and Mineral Food Supplement Tablets
- Seven Seas Pregnancy is a complete pregnancy multivitamin which contains 21 expertly blended vitamin and minerals, which work in harmony with your body, for you and your unborn baby.
- This includes 400µg of Folic Acid. The Department of Health recommends that women should take a daily supplement of 400µg of folic acid for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, when the baby's spine is developing.
- Supports healthy development once you have conceived**
- A healthy balanced nutritional intake is vital throughout pregnancy, not just the first 12 weeks. Seven Seas Pregnancy provides essential nutrients throughout pregnancy including **Folic Acid which plays an important role during the full nine months, such as contributing to normal blood formation & contributing to maternal tissue growth in pregnancy.
- Seven Seas Pregnancy also contains Ginger. This formulation is designed to be taken throughout your pregnancy.
- We have been supporting family health since 1935. Specially crafting products with you in mind, we help make it easy for your family to enjoy good health everyday.
- 2 all stages during pregnancy
- With exact recommended level of 400µg folic acid
- 21 vitamins & minerals with iron & vitamin D
- Plus added ginger
- 21 vitamins & minerals expertly blended for use during pregnancy
Information
Ingredients
Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate Prep. (Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Anthocyanins; Talc, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Silicon Dioxide), Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Niacinamide, Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Zinc Oxide, Sodium Selenite Prep. (Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Selenite), Magnesium Stearate, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Beta Carotene Prep. (Modified Starch, Beta Carotene, Corn Starch, Sucrose, DL Alpha Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin D Prep. (Maltodextrin, Ethylcellulose, Mixed Tocopherols, Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Cyanocobalamin), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Ginger Extract (Zingiber Officinale Root Extract, Modified Starch, Silica), Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia, Sucrose, Phytomenadione), Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Biotin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For best before end date and lot number see base of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Take one tablet a day. Best taken with food. If you forget to take a tablet, don't worry, simply miss a day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- This product contains iron which, if taken in excess, may be harmful to young children - Keep out of sight and reach.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Rd,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- Find out more at:
- www.seven-seas.com or talk to us on our Advice Line: 0800 0728777
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|15 mg α-TE
|125
|Vitamin K
|37.5 µg
|50
|Vitamin C
|70 mg
|88
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.4 mg
|127
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.4 mg
|100
|Niacin
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|1.9 mg
|136
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|2.6 µg
|104
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic acid
|6 mg
|100
|Potassium
|300 mg
|15
|Calcium
|120 mg
|15
|Magnesium
|60 mg
|16
|Iron
|17 mg
|121
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1 mg
|100
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|β-Carotene
|1 mg
|*
|Ginger Extract
|10mg
|*
|Energy, Protein, Carbohydrate and Fat negligible
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
