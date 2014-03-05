Seven Seas Trying For A Baby 28 Tablets
Product Description
- 28 One-A-Day Vitamin & Mineral Mini Pills Food Supplement
- Seven Seas trying for a baby vitamins & minerals for pre-conception
- Trying for a Baby
- Seven Seas Trying for a Baby contains 400µg of Folic Acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth in pregnancy. The Department of Health recommends that women should take a daily supplement of 400µg of folic acid while they are trying to conceive, and should continue taking this dose for the first 12 weeks or pregnancy, when the baby's spine is developing. It also contains essential vitamins and minerals expertly blended which work in harmony with your body, for you and your unborn baby.
- We have been supporting family health since 1935. Specially crafting products with you in mind, we help make it easy for your family to enjoy good health every day
- With exact recommended level of 400µg folic acid
- With iron & vitamin D
- Supports normal fertility & reproduction (zinc)
- Helps regulate hormonal activity (vitamin B6)
Information
Ingredients
Ferrous Fumarate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Selenite Prep. (Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Selenite), Zinc Oxide, Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Anthocyanins; Talc, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Vitamin D Prep. (Maltodextrin, Ethylcellulose, Mixed Tocopherols, Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Cyanocobalamin), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Folic Acid, Biotin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°CFor best before end date and lot number see base of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Take one pill a day. Best taken with food. If you forget to take a pill, don't worry, simply miss a day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. This product contains iron which, if taken in excess, may be harmful to young children - Keep out of sight and reach.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Rd,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Net Contents
28 x Mini Pills
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Pill
|% NRV
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg
|100
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|1.5 µg
|60
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Iron
|14 mg
|100
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
