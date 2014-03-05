Seven Seas Adult Complete Multi Vitamins 28 Tablets
Offer
Product Description
- 28 One-a-Day Tablets Food Supplement
- Seven Seas Complete Adult Multivitamins are a complete A-Z blend of essential vitamins with minerals at levels tailored for adult health maintenance. The formula provides seven key benefits to help men and women get the most out of life every day, and includes the energy-yielding properties of Vitamins B6 & B12 to support your get-up-and-go!
- 1. Everyday health‡
- A complete blend of vitamins with minerals for daily health
- 2. Energy levels
- ‡Vitamins B6 & B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- 3. Immune defence
- ‡Vitamin C and Zinc to help support a healthy immune system
- 4. Heart
- Thiamin contributes to the normal function of the heart
- 5. Skin, Hair & Nails
- Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal skin, hair & nails
- 6. Digestion
- Calcium to support the normal function of digestive enzymes
- 7. Bones
- Calcium, Vitamin D and Magnesium for the maintenance of normal bones
- We have been supporting family health since 1935. Specially crafting products with you in mind, we help make it easy for your family to enjoy good health everyday.
Information
Ingredients
Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Hydroxide Prep. (Magnesium Hydroxide, Starch), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides; Triglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamin E Prep. (Vitamin E, Gelatin, Silicon Dioxide), Ferrous Fumarate, Niacinamide, Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Inositol, Vitamin A Prep. (Sucrose, Maize Starch, Acacia Gum, Vitamin A Acetate, DL Alpha Tocopherol, Silicon Dioxide), Calcium Pantothenate, Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Manganese Sulphate, Zinc Oxide, Guarana Extract (Guarana Seed Extract, Maltodextrin), Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Corn Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1 Prep. (Thiamin Mononitrate, Methylcellulose), Copper Sulphate, Ginseng Extract (Ginseng Extract, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia Gum, Vitamin K, Sucrose), Chromium Picolinate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Sodium Molybdate, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage
- Adult and children aged 12 years and upwards: One table to be taken with a cold drink each day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This product contains Vitamin A and 6 mg of Caffeine, women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult their doctor before consuming this supplement.
- This product contains Iron, which if taken to excess may be harmful to very young children. Keep out of sight and reach.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Keep out of reach of young children.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- England,
- HU9 5NJ.
Return to
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- England,
- HU9 5NJ.
- Find out more at: www.seven-seas.com
- Or talk to us on our Advice Line: 0800 0728 777
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
28 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin A
|800 µg RE
|100
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|15 mg ɑ-TE
|125
|Vitamin K
|30 µg
|40
|Vitamin C
|100 mg
|125
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.4 mg
|127
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|2 mg
|143
|Niacin
|20 mg
|125
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg
|143
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg
|100
|Biotin
|100 µg
|200
|Pantothenic Acid
|8 mg
|133
|Calcium
|162 mg
|20
|Phosphorus
|125 mg
|18
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Iron
|10 mg
|71
|Zinc
|5 mg
|50
|Copper
|0.5 mg
|50
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100
|Molybdenum
|50 µg
|100
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|Ginseng
|18 mg
|Guarana
|12 mg
|Inositol
|10 mg
Safety information
