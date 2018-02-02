Lindam Xtra Guard Multi Purpose Latch

Toddler-proof
Perfect for securing my toilet lid from an inquisitive toddler. Really strong adhesive.
fits all types of doors
this is second one i have purchased can be used a general lock to doors also e.g. toilet very good
Safe, effective, simple good value
Really pleased with product, gives peace of mind and very effective methods
Great product
Lindam latches are great.They are easy to apply and they stick strongly. Very easy for us parents to open up and they keep the fridge closed stopping my son to play with it. They are good and we bought more, and we now have them on low cupboards in the flat.Would highly recommend.
Great safety locks
These locks are super easy to apply, they don't look like child locks and my toddler hasn't managed to open them so great all round!
quality you can trust
Good quality for its price very happy with this purchase.
Cupboard guard for toddler
Found that these are the most useful,usable and cost effective cupboard guards for our little boy. They also last ages if you followed the instructions when fitting.
Worth the money
Have had this on the 'cleaning' cupboard for a few weeks now and it's the first one neither of our boys have broken
Linduim fridge lock
This product arrived on time great quality, easy to fit and does the job.
Brilliant!
These are fantastic! So easy to use. I was happy to stick them on my kitchen cupboards as our kitchen isn't new but I probably would have been wary had I had brand new units as not sure if they'll come off without marking/damaging them. They do the job. However I have three cupboards which I couldn't use them on as the oven etc was on the other side. I purchased some magnetic locks for these and a set of drawers.