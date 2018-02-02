By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindam Xtra Guard Multi Purpose Latch

5(174)Write a review
Lindam Xtra Guard Multi Purpose Latch
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Dual Locking Multi-Purpose Latch
  • Unique double-action unlocking
  • Flexible strap allows it to be used around corners
  • Easy to fit with strong adhesive pads
  • Unique double action unlocking mechanism providing enhanced safety

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.

Return to

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.
  • www.lindam.com
  • UK customer careline: 0871 702 1000 or careline@lindam.com
  • (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm, UK Only. Calls cost 10 pence per minute from a BT Landline. Calls from other networks and mobiles may cost more.)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

174 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Toddler-proof

5 stars

Perfect for securing my toilet lid from an inquisitive toddler. Really strong adhesive.

fits all types of doors

5 stars

this is second one i have purchased can be used a general lock to doors also e.g. toilet very good

Safe, effective, simple good value

5 stars

Really pleased with product, gives peace of mind and very effective methods

Great product

5 stars

Lindam latches are great.They are easy to apply and they stick strongly. Very easy for us parents to open up and they keep the fridge closed stopping my son to play with it. They are good and we bought more, and we now have them on low cupboards in the flat.Would highly recommend.

Great safety locks

5 stars

These locks are super easy to apply, they don't look like child locks and my toddler hasn't managed to open them so great all round!

quality you can trust

5 stars

Good quality for its price very happy with this purchase.

Cupboard guard for toddler

5 stars

Found that these are the most useful,usable and cost effective cupboard guards for our little boy. They also last ages if you followed the instructions when fitting.

Worth the money

5 stars

Have had this on the 'cleaning' cupboard for a few weeks now and it's the first one neither of our boys have broken

Linduim fridge lock

5 stars

This product arrived on time great quality, easy to fit and does the job.

Brilliant!

5 stars

These are fantastic! So easy to use. I was happy to stick them on my kitchen cupboards as our kitchen isn't new but I probably would have been wary had I had brand new units as not sure if they'll come off without marking/damaging them. They do the job. However I have three cupboards which I couldn't use them on as the oven etc was on the other side. I purchased some magnetic locks for these and a set of drawers.

1-10 of 174 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Munchkin Shampoo Rinser Assorted

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Ella's Kitchen Parsnip & Carrot Melty Puffs 20G

£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here